Mariners top Thunder, take over fourth place in division

“It’s great any time you can get those opportunities, but we’d like to see more wins,” Curti said. “Tonight was a tough one. So we’re looking to bounce back Friday with a better effort on special teams and just all-around.”

Things got worse for the Thunder when defenseman Blake Thompson got boarded hard and left the game with 9:53 left in the second period, leaving the team with only five defensemen, as recent acquisition Alex Jaeckle hasn’t arrived yet.

“It affects the rhythm a little bit,” Curti said of playing with five defensemen. “It kind of gets guys more involved in the game. In this league you’re playing a lot of games and are fatigued, so it doesn’t really change much. We know we have a job to do and it doesn’t matter who you’re playing with.”

Maine went ahead 2-1 on Alex Kile’s first of two goals, five seconds into a power play at 6:04 of the third. Later in the period, the Thunder had 27 seconds of a five-on-three advantage and another 1:33 of five on four, but only generated one shot on goal.

And then when the Thunder found themselves in the penalty box, Maine struck again, with Ty Ronning scoring while unexplainably open in the slot.

