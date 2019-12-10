Mariners nip Thunder in overtime

PORTLAND, Maine — The Adirondack Thunder earned a point Tuesday, but still lost their third consecutive game to the Maine Mariners, 3-2 in overtime, in ECHL action at Cross Insurance Arena.

In the three games over five days, Maine earned six points to Adirondack’s two, loosening the Thunder’s grip on fourth place in the North Division over Maine, 26 points to 23.

Ted Hart gave Maine a 1-0 lead in the first, then Alex Kile made it 2-0 in the second period before Adirondack responded. Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored his 10th goal of the season — becoming the first Thunder player to register 10 goals — on the power play at 18:23 of the second.

Robbie Payne struck with the tying goal with 2:56 left in the third during a 5-on-3 power play. But Dylan Fox’s shot was deflected into the net with 39 seconds left in overtime for the Mariners’ win.

Evan Cormier made 34 saves for Adirondack.

The Thunder’s next stretch of four games over six days is eye-catching. They host league-leading Allen on Friday and Saturday, then take to the road for games at Newfoundland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Newfoundland leads the league with 106 goals in 25 games.

Mariners 3, Thunder 2, OT