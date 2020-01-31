Mariners have things their way in win

Adding insult to injury, Maine’s Dylan Fox checked Matt Salhany hard and stole the puck from him in the defensive zone with Adirondack on the power play. That led to another five-hole breakaway goal, this one shorthanded, at 5:06.

Maine made it 4-1 when it scored a power-play goal at 16:56 on Day’s second tally of the game.

The period ended with some good news for the Thunder, as Ara Nazarian struck for his eighth of the season on a rebound with 1:47 left.

But any hope for a rally went away when Ludvig Larsson went for a hit on a man instead of the puck that was starting to come his way. The puck went to Ty Ronning, who finished an unassisted goal at 7:39 of the third.

Both teams were penalized pretty heavily in the game, but Adirondack showed its frustrations in its penalties, to the tune of 40 minutes. Even though Maine finished with 44 minutes, it never seemed to be as compromised as the Thunder.

Also alarming against the team it most needs to beat, is that for the second straight game against Maine, Adirondack missed passes, missed shots wide and played like a team that was lacking focus.

