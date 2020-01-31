Mariners have things their way in win

GLENS FALLS — While waiting for the interviews, two separate cheers could be heard coming from the Maine Mariners’ locker room.
The cheering is theirs to do. The Mariners took advantage of some sloppy Adirondack play in defeating the Thunder 5-2 on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.
The Mariners’ 23rd regular-season win gave them 48 points. Adirondack remained at 46 points and 18 wins. With just 24 games before the playoffs — one-third of the season — Adirondack is running out of time to eliminate the mistakes that have put it currently one place out of the North Division’s playoff spots.
“We’re just making too many mistakes against these guys,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “We’re giving them too many opportunities. We gave them two breakaways, a couple of two-on-ones, stuff that’s mistakes you can’t make.”
Maine scored its first at 7:51 of the first on a fortunate play. Thunder defenseman Colby Sissons had crashed into starting goalie Sean Romeo and was still down and limiting Romeo’s movement when Sean Day rifled one in.
The Thunder tied it at 1 at 14:52 as Sissons notched his fourth goal of the season with a long wrister through a double screen on the power play.
The second period was most unkind to Adirondack. Maine took a 2-1 lead just 1:18 into the period when Ryan Culkin found Alex Kile with a long pass for a breakaway. Kile put it through Romeo’s legs.
Adding insult to injury, Maine’s Dylan Fox checked Matt Salhany hard and stole the puck from him in the defensive zone with Adirondack on the power play. That led to another five-hole breakaway goal, this one shorthanded, at 5:06.
Maine made it 4-1 when it scored a power-play goal at 16:56 on Day’s second tally of the game.
The period ended with some good news for the Thunder, as Ara Nazarian struck for his eighth of the season on a rebound with 1:47 left.
But any hope for a rally went away when Ludvig Larsson went for a hit on a man instead of the puck that was starting to come his way. The puck went to Ty Ronning, who finished an unassisted goal at 7:39 of the third.
Both teams were penalized pretty heavily in the game, but Adirondack showed its frustrations in its penalties, to the tune of 40 minutes. Even though Maine finished with 44 minutes, it never seemed to be as compromised as the Thunder.
Also alarming against the team it most needs to beat, is that for the second straight game against Maine, Adirondack missed passes, missed shots wide and played like a team that was lacking focus.
“They definitely blocked a lot of shots,” Nazarian said of the Mariners. “We’ve got to find a way to get pucks past their forwards, past their ‘D’ and get more bodies and pucks to the net.”
“It’s not systematic, it’s guys making mistakes,” Loh said of the mental errors. “It’s part of the game. They took advantage of ours and we didn’t take advantage of enough of theirs.”
These teams meet for a third time in four days Saturday in Maine. They are each other’s most common opponent, but Nazarian said the players can’t fall into a lull just because they might be tired of the opposition.
“It doesn’t really matter,” he said. “We just have to come out and play our game.”
Mariners 5, Thunder 2
Maine 1 3 1 — 5
Adirondack 1 1 0 — 2
First Period: 1, Maine, Day 4 (McNicholas, Crawley), 7:51. 2, Adirondack, Sissons 4 (Szmatula, Henry), 14:52 (pp).
Second Period: 3, Maine, Kile 11 (Culkin), 1:18. 4, Maine, Fox 17, 5:06 (sh). 5, Maine, Day 5 (Culkin, Kile), 16:56 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Nazarian 8 (Riley, Parran), 18:13.
Third Period: 7, Maine, Ronning 11, 7:39.
Power-play Opportunities: Maine 1-7. Adirondack 1-9.
Goalies-saves: Maine, LaCouvee (38 shots-36 saves). Adirondack, Romeo (23-18).
A: 3,215.
Referee: Krasnichuk.
