Maine snaps Thunder's four-game win streak

GLENS FALLS — All good things must come to an end, and the Adirondack Thunder’s four-game win streak is now a thing of the past.

The team that ended it Wednesday is also involved in the Thunder’s present and future. Maine topped Adirondack 3-0 at Cool Insuring Arena to retake fourth place in the ECHL’s North Division from the Thunder.

The teams appear to be trading punches like a couple of boxers for the division’s final playoff spot. Fortunately for Adirondack, it has a few rounds left: Friday back here and Saturday at Maine. But it has to be ready to answer the bell.

Maine (22-19-1-1) got its go-ahead goal on a fluky play. While on the power play, Morgan Adams-Moisan flicked a backhander to the back of the net. The puck bounced off oddly, to the near-side crease. Thunder goalie Eamon McAdam was looking on the other side, but Maine’s Ted Hart was there to tap it in at 8:35.

“That’s a tough way to get the first goal, but we have to respond in a manner where we can manage the game,” Thunder captain James Henry said. “Can’t feel sorry for yourself when there’s a bad goal against. You have to follow that up with a good shift on their end, and that wasn’t the case tonight.”