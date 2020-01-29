Maine snaps Thunder's four-game win streak

GLENS FALLS — All good things must come to an end, and the Adirondack Thunder’s four-game win streak is now a thing of the past.
The team that ended it Wednesday is also involved in the Thunder’s present and future. Maine topped Adirondack 3-0 at Cool Insuring Arena to retake fourth place in the ECHL’s North Division from the Thunder.
The teams appear to be trading punches like a couple of boxers for the division’s final playoff spot. Fortunately for Adirondack, it has a few rounds left: Friday back here and Saturday at Maine. But it has to be ready to answer the bell.
Maine (22-19-1-1) got its go-ahead goal on a fluky play. While on the power play, Morgan Adams-Moisan flicked a backhander to the back of the net. The puck bounced off oddly, to the near-side crease. Thunder goalie Eamon McAdam was looking on the other side, but Maine’s Ted Hart was there to tap it in at 8:35.
“That’s a tough way to get the first goal, but we have to respond in a manner where we can manage the game,” Thunder captain James Henry said. “Can’t feel sorry for yourself when there’s a bad goal against. You have to follow that up with a good shift on their end, and that wasn’t the case tonight.”
“We didn’t have that fight-back that we had in a couple other games when they scored their first goal,” forward James Phelan said. “We kind of sunk, compared to the Brampton games, where the shift right after we came back at them.”
The Mariners added to their lead at 15:52 on a play that was part-mistake and part-flukiness. The Thunder got too many players along the board for a loose puck, but then Brian Hart’s desperation stab at the puck got past all of them to Adams-Moisan, who buried his breakaway chance.
The second period was pretty bland for both teams, but the Thunder (18-19-5-5) were missing passes and open men, making it look like Maine’s goals had gotten in their heads.
You have free articles remaining.
“There’s a chance we might have been a little frustrated,” Henry said. “The power play wasn’t clicking, but they played a good game, they worked hard. In certain areas they out-competed us, and I think that’s kind of what gave them the edge.”
Maine added its third goal 55 seconds into the third period when Sean Day sent a low wrister past McAdam.
Adirondack sent McAdam off for another skater with 3:48 left, and largely kept the puck in Maine’s end the rest of the way, but shots were either wide, blocked or saved.
Henry said the team’s loose-puck play wasn’t up to par.
“Certain situations where we could have got the puck in and we didn’t, and it ended up being a chance going back to our net,” he said. “We need to be stronger on stick, on bodies and make hard plays instead of little, soft plays.”
Thunder coach Alex Loh agreed, saying pucks just got through his guys.
“We made it harder on ourselves in some ways, but in some ways it was just one of those nights,” Loh said.
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
ECHL: Maine at Thunder
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.