Maine scored twice in 2nd period, beats Thunder

GLENS FALLS — There’s been a theme to the Adirondack Thunder’s losses this season. Fans haven’t seen it much lately because either the Thunder have won or it looked like they might have snapped out of it.

But on Friday night, Adirondack’s second-period woes returned in Maine’s 3-2 ECHL win before a crowd of just 2,708.

The loss, coupled with Reading’s win, moved the Thunder from third place to fifth in the North Division. It was the first of a three-in-three with Maine.

Adirondack (12-10-2-0) led 2-1 after the first period, but surrendered two second-period goals that it surely wanted back.

Maine’s goal that tied it at 2 came from Matthew Santos, who was allowed to skate too deep into the right circle before wristing one past Brandon Kasel at 7:15.

The go-ahead goal came just six seconds after Maine killed a Thunder power play. Nick Master flew out of the penalty box and Keltie Jeri-Leon found him with a long pass. Master faked out Kasel and slid it in at 11:39.

“It seems like no matter what with this team, there’s a push in the second period,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said of Maine. “Guys need to be aware when penalties are (ending), so they should know guys are coming on the ice. I think it’s a mental mistake more than anything.

“I think we were the better team for the most part, we just fell asleep for 10, 15 minutes in the second period,” he added. “I think there’ll be some positives we can take from it on the bus to Maine.”

Adirondack is 1-10-1 this season when trailing after two periods.

The loss spoiled a breakout performance from the Thunder’s Shane Harper, who scored both goals and took a game-high six shots on goal, with his others forcing Maine goalie Jeremy Brodeur to be sharp.

Harper — a 32-year-old forward who scored 20 goals with the AHL’s Adirondack Phantoms from 2009-2013 — scored his first goal in six games this season on a wraparound at 9:32 to give Adirondack a 1-0 lead.

Unfortunately, captain Pete MacArthur, who got the first assist, tumbled to the ice after colliding with a Mariner and didn’t return to the game. Loh had no status update on him following the game.

After Maine tied it, Harper struck again at 17:02. He skated hard down the middle and Sebastian Vidmar caught him with a sharp pass. Harper flipped it over Brodeur’s glove.

“I think it’s taken me some time to get back in the groove of things,” Harper said. “It’s nice to score a couple and get on the board, and it obviously helps the confidence.”

Harper had scored 223 goals in four leagues before Friday, but he said he was glad he had the game he did.

“Part of it was that we were down and pressing a little bit, so, yeah, I wanted to get more shots,” Harper said. “I did like, personally, that I was getting the pucks to the net.

“Over my career it’s something I’ve struggled with — I usually look to pass first — so I’m trying now, even at 32, to shoot more.”

Kasel made a great sliding save with 8:24 left to keep it a one-goal Maine lead, but he was briefly examined by Thunder trainer D’Arcy Wiart. He remained in the game, but Loh wasn’t sure if his top netminder will be ready to go Saturday night or if Alex Sakellaropoulos will get the start.

Kasel came off for another skater with 1:48 left. Adirondack put on the pressure, but couldn’t crack Maine’s defense for the tying goal.

Mariners 3, Thunder 2 Maine;1;2;0 — 3 Adirondack;2;0;0 — 2 First Period — 1, Adirondack, Harper 1 (MacArthur, Vidmar), 9:32. 2, Maine, Bleackley 3 (Malatesta, Bricknell), 11:44. 3, Adirondack, Harper 2 (Vidmar, Ryczek), 17:02. Second Period — 4, Maine, Santos 8 (Jeri-Leon, Doherty), 7:15. 5, Maine, Master 6 (Jeri-Leon), 11:39. Third Period — None. Goalies-saves — Maine, Brodeur (35 shots-33 saves). Adirondack, Kasel (28-25). Power plays — Maine 0-1, Adirondack 0-2. Referee — Bloyer. A — 2,708.

