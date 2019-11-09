{{featured_button_text}}

PORTLAND, Maine — The Adirondack Thunder dropped their second game in as many days by giving up five goals to Maine in a 5-1 ECHL loss on Saturday.

Jake Elmer had a hat trick for the Mariners.

James Henry scored his second goal of the season on a rebound in the second period to close Maine’s lead to 3-1, but the Mariners sealed the win with two in the third. Robbie Payne and Hayden Verbeek had the assists.

Eamon McAdam made 16 saves for Adirondack, which finishes the third of the weekend trio of games Sunday with a home game against Worcester at 3 p.m.

