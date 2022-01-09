Maine beats Thunder, takes 2 of 3 weekend games

PORTLAND, Maine — Pascal Laberge scored twice and the Maine Mariners beat the Adirondack Thunder 4-1 on Sunday to win two of three games in their weekend series.

The loss leaves the Thunder alone in fifth place in the ECHL's North Division. They are four points behind first-place Newfoundland and one point out of fourth place, a tie between Trois-Rivieres and Reading.

The Thunder outshot Maine 37-29. Mariners goaltender Jeremy Brodeur made 36 saves in the winning effort.

Ryan Smith scored the only Adirondack goal, on a late third-period power play.

Alex Sakellaropoulos, playing for the second straight day, stopped 25 of 28 shots for the Thunder.

The Thunder have a road game scheduled for Wednesday at Reading, then they are off for nine days as the ECHL takes its all-star break. The all-star game will be held Jan. 16 and 17 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mariners 4, Thunder 1 Adirondack;0;0;1—1 Maine;1;1;2—4 First period — 1. Maine, Laberge 11 (Malatesta, Kile), 2:39 (pp). Second period — 2. Maine, Laberge 12 (Master, Doherty), 10:03. Third period — 3, Maine, Shea 4, 16:28 (sh). 4, Adirondack, Smith 4 (Rivera, Grasso), 16:49 (pp). 5, Maine, Master 7, 19:35 (en). Shots — Adirondack 16-11-10—37; Maine 7-9-13—29. Power plays — Adirondack 1-4; Maine 1-1. Goalies-saves — Sakellaropoulos (A) 25; Brodeur (M) 36. Ref — Bloyer. A — 2,465.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0