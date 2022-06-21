MacArthur takes over as Thunder head coach (updated)

GLENS FALLS — Pete MacArthur made his first appearance as a head coach on the second floor of The Bullpen on Tuesday.

Down below, patrons were enjoying their drinks and conversation. On the second floor, it was clear that getting the Adirondack Thunder back on track will be serious business.

MacArthur, a veteran player and captain of the Thunder, takes over a team that finished with the worst record in the ECHL last season. He left no doubt about how he plans to run the team and what he will expect.

“Aggressive,” MacArthur said of his style. “And we have to be together. I don’t like to sit back. I want to play on our toes. I want to backcheck hard, I want to forecheck hard, and that’s how we’ll be.”

Later, talking about how he’d use defenseman, he summed it up with decisive language: “They’ll know what those rules are and it’ll be clear. How we’re going to play will be black and white.”

MacArthur, a Clifton Park native and former Shenendehowa hockey player, has played more than a dozen seasons of professional hockey since leaving Boston University. He first joined the Thunder for the 2015-16 season, though he has also had stints with the Allen Americans and an overseas team during that time. He’s served as an assistant coach with Skidmore College in recent years.

During Tuesday’s news conference, he continually stressed a philosophy of keeping five players connected on the ice. He also talked about preparation, organization and energy as key components.

“The same way I approached playing the game will be the same way I approach coaching the game,” he said. “Give an honest effort, care about the people around you, be prepared, and that’s how you motivate.”

MacAruthur said he’s been in contact with former coach Alex Loh and learned a lot playing for him.

“We’re close,” MacArthur said. “I’ll still be on the phone with him and sharing ideas back and forth to help make this team better, because he still cares about the organization very much.”

The Thunder announced the signing of two veteran players on Tuesday. Center Colin Long will return for his second season with the Thunder and defenseman Jeff Taylor, a native of Albany and a former Union College player, will bring six years of pro experience.

Adirondack still has lots of work to do in forging a roster for the 2022-23 season, but team president and general manager Jeff Mead said the team expects to announce more signings in the near future.

“During the interview process, Peter was pretty clear on the guys from our roster last year that he wanted to return, and he was pretty clear that he thought some guys, maybe another location would be better for them,” Mead said.

“That was one of the things we really liked about Pete. He knew our roster and he had a definitive opinion as to who he wanted to play for us this year, and he knew other guys that were playing in other organizations that we might be able to bring here, and guys in Europe as well that he liked.”

The Thunder are in the second year of a two-year affiliation with the New Jersey Devils of the NHL and the Utica Comets of the AHL. Utica went 43-20-8-1 last season while Adirondack suffered at the bottom of the ECHL. Mead wrote off the Thunder’s poor record to injuries and circumstance and said the relationship with New Jersey is healthy.

“We do believe it’s a good relationship and they continue to invest in us, and I think long term they’ll continue to invest more into us,” Mead said.

MacArthur said he hasn’t yet considered whom he will hire for his staff, and whether current associate coach Pete Dineen or hockey consultant Joe Paterson would be considered.

The Thunder begin their 2022-23 ECHL season with a road game on Oct. 22. Their first game at Cool Insuring Arena is Oct. 29 against Worcester.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.