MacArthur named Thunder's new head coach

GLENS FALLS — Pete MacArthur will go from captain to coach as he takes over behind the bench of the Adirondack Thunder this coming season.

MacArthur, a Clifton Park native and former Shenendehowa hockey player, was introduced as head coach on Tuesday evening during a press conference at The Bullpen. He takes over a team that finished with the worst record in the ECHL last season.

MacArthur has played more than a dozen seasons of professional hockey since leaving Boston University. He first joined the Thunder for the 2015-16 season, though he has also had stints with the Allen Americans and an overseas team during that time. He's served as an assistant coach with Skidmore College in recent years.

The Thunder spent six weeks looking for a replacement for Alex Loh, who was not offered a new contract. Jeff Mead, the team's president and general manager, said there were roughly 30 candidates, of which nine were interviewed.

The search was conducted by a coaching search committee that included Mead, former hockey players Claude Loiselle, Greg Joly and Glenn Merkosky, Civic Center Coalition vice president Ed Moore and hockey management team member David Krogmann.

The Thunder begin their 2022-23 ECHL season with a road game on Oct. 22. Their first game at Cool Insuring Arena is Oct. 29 against Worcester.

