Loss drops Thunder down to last place

GLENS FALLS — With a 6-3 loss to Trois-Rivieres on Saturday, which dropped the Adirondack Thunder into last place in the ECHL’s North Division, there were unhappy faces all around.

The game was tied 2-2 after two periods, and the Lions took a lead on a fluke goal by former Thunder defenseman Mathieu Brodeur at 4:30 of the third. So naturally, the Thunder didn’t want that to be the goal that ended up beating them.

In hindsight, that would have been an easier pill to swallow. Adirondack (14-17-2) then allowed two more goals in a span of 1 minute, 26 seconds to seal its second consecutive loss and seventh in the last eight games.

Equally frustrating is the team’s defensive lapses. This was the fifth loss since Jan. 12 in which Adirondack has allowed at least five goals.

“They’ve got to figure it out on their own; it’s a mental thing,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “There’s only so much you can do as a coach. You can talk about it until you’re blue in the face, (but) until they internalize it and figure out a way to manage momentum better, it’s going to be tough.”

Trois-Rivieres had a 1-0 lead after the first period on Dylan Labbe’s long rebound of his own shot, but the Thunder tied it at 5:59 of the second on Trey Phillips’ first goal with the Thunder since coming over from Tulsa. He gathered Alex Carrier’s deflected shot off the wall and tucked it in with the backhand on the crease.

The Thunder took a 2-1 lead at 14:26 as Sebastian Vidmar won a faceoff and quickly sent a pass over to Shane Harper, who flicked in his eighth goal of the season.

“Sometimes there’s just those players you click with,” Harper said of Vidmar. “You kind of play similar styles. He’s really good at centering; he’s not even a natural center. He has really good vision, so he finds me a lot.”

The lead was short-lived. At 15:56, Anthony Nellis backhanded a rebound in to tie it at 2.

Brodeur’s goal was one he must have learned during his practices at the Cool Insuring Arena when he was a member of the Thunder. Just over center ice, he hit the puck on the right boards during a shift change. Thunder goalie Brandon Kasel expected it to land behind the goal and moved there. Instead, the puck caromed off and into the goal.

But then Trois-Rivieres piled on. Jonathan Joannette scored on rebound about a minute later, and William Leblanc scored the first of two goals where, again, the Thunder left the slot unprotected.

Adirondack closed to 5-3 on Patrick Grasso’s power-play goal on a rebound at 9:05, but Justin Duchame scored another goal from the slot to finish out the scoring.

It was Thunder captain Pete MacArthur’s first game back from an injury suffered on Jan. 7, but any joy he got from returning to the ice was spoiled by the end result.

“We prepare the right way, we really do,” MacArthur said. “Sometimes sports are tough; they don’t always go the way you want.

“We’ve got three more chances (next week) in this building to get some wins to make people happy, because they’re spending their hard-earned money to come watch us play.”

Loh said the time has come for a full re-evaluation of this team.

“We’re going to have to make sure we have the right players in order to win hockey games,” Loh said. “We’ve got to see if we can get a little healthier, too, that’d help. There’s some soul-searching that needs to be done because we’ve got to figure out ways to win hockey games, not lose them.”

Lions 6, Thunder 3 Trois-Rivieres;1;1;4 — 6 Adirondack;0;2;1 — 3 First Period — 1, Trois-Rivieres, Labbe 1 (Hillis, Leblanc), 11:27 (pp). Second Period — 2, Adirondack, Phillips 2 (Carrier), 5:59. 3, Adirondack, Harper 8 (Vidmar). 4, Trois-Rivieres, Nellis 9 (Brodeur, Gagnon), 15:56. Third Period — 5, Trois-Rivieres, Brodeur 3 (Hillis), 4:30. 6, Trois-Rivieres, Joannette 2 (Leblanc), 5:32. 7, Trois-Rivieres, Leblanc 2 (Joannette, Lariviere). 8, Grasso 13 (Harper, Ryczek), 9:05 (pp). 9, Trois-Rivieres, Duchame 9 (D’Aoust). Goalies-saves — Trois-Rivieres, Pagliarulo (31 shots-28 saves). Adirondack, Kasel (38-32). Power Plays — Trois-Rivieres 1-4, Adirondack 1-5. Referee — Phaneuf. A — 3,814.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0