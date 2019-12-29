Loh safe, Thunder finish losing streak

GLENS FALLS — When the Adirondack Thunder beat Reading 6-2 Saturday, you could almost see the weight come off everyone's shoulders as they snapped an 11-game losing streak.

And while several players thanked the fans for being behind them during the rough stretch, the fans were mixed before the victory: They all seemed to be behind the players, but there were questions about whether the leadership was as effective as it could be.

And on Friday, the Thunder had lost in overtime to the Worcester Railers, who improved to 6-7 since firing Jamie Russell as head coach and replacing him with David Cunniff.

Before Saturday's game, however, Thunder President Jeff Mead said there would be no such change in Glens Falls.

"We have no plans to make any changes," Mead said by telephone. "Alex Loh is our head coach."

Then the Thunder went out and played one of their best games all season. The always-controlled Loh took the win in as much stride as he had the losses.

"It's funny because, to me, it didn't feel that different," Loh said, "the puck was just going in. We played pretty similar. I thought we were faster, probably a little more confident, but obviously adding (Kelly Summers and Ludvig Larsson) to the lineup makes a big difference."