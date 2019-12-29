Loh safe, Thunder finish losing streak

GLENS FALLS — When the Adirondack Thunder beat Reading 6-2 Saturday, you could almost see the weight come off everyone's shoulders as they snapped an 11-game losing streak.
And while several players thanked the fans for being behind them during the rough stretch, the fans were mixed before the victory: They all seemed to be behind the players, but there were questions about whether the leadership was as effective as it could be.
And on Friday, the Thunder had lost in overtime to the Worcester Railers, who improved to 6-7 since firing Jamie Russell as head coach and replacing him with David Cunniff.
Before Saturday's game, however, Thunder President Jeff Mead said there would be no such change in Glens Falls.
"We have no plans to make any changes," Mead said by telephone. "Alex Loh is our head coach."
Then the Thunder went out and played one of their best games all season. The always-controlled Loh took the win in as much stride as he had the losses.
"It's funny because, to me, it didn't feel that different," Loh said, "the puck was just going in. We played pretty similar. I thought we were faster, probably a little more confident, but obviously adding (Kelly Summers and Ludvig Larsson) to the lineup makes a big difference."
Loh said it was definitely the hardest stretch of his coaching tenure, but he also wanted the "stay positive" message to trickle down from him.
"I'm just showing the guys doing the right things when it came to the video," Loh said. "Just making sure they see themselves doing good things. Obviously, there's stuff to fix too, but you can't get negative. At the end of the day, I think we out-chanced teams a lot and we still came up with six points out of it. ... Yeah, you lose 11 in a row, but you come away with six points. We'll take that for sure."
