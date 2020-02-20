Littlejohn, three others set to join Hall of Fame

Forty-three-year-old Frank Littlejohn thinks he's finally retired from playing hockey. Thinks.
Littlejohn had a professional career that lasted from the fall of 1998 to 2019, with just a few years' absence for retirement — not that it stuck too well.
Littlejohn, a forward on the United Hockey League's Adirondack IceHawks for four seasons (2000-04) and Adirondack Frostbite for 2004-05, is one of four people being inducted into the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday. Littlejohn and former player Sylvain Cloutier will join two "builders," announcer Dan Miner and the late H. Douglas Burch.
Littlejohn came out of retirement five times. He explained that hockey is his passion.
"It's all I know, all I've done my whole life," Littlejohn said by telephone. "I played hockey to provide for my family. I loved getting out there on the ice and playing before passionate fans. And I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world.
"That's what kept me going when I retired the first time in 2010," he added. "I'd get all sorts of calls from all these teams, so I'd work during the week, I'd meet a team on the road, play a weekend series of games, return home and do it again when they called."
His career finished with two games for the Elmira Enforcers of the Federal Hockey League last February.
"I had a sprained ankle and I didn't play too well, but I gritted my way through it. I just love the game. I'm 43 now and it is time. I don't think I'm coming back again," Littlejohn said, chuckling.
Between the IceHawks and Frostbite, Littlejohn played in 315 regular-season games and 13 playoff games. He had 139 goals and 112 assists in the regular season, as well as five goals and one assist in the playoffs. He is also the leader in penalty minutes for any Adirondack player, with 1,209 penalty minutes in 328 games.
He credits former IceHawks owners Art and Lori Shaver and his first coach here, Gates Orlando, for allowing him to blossom as a player.
"I really found my groove there and they allowed me to play my game. And Gates taught me how to be a professional and stay in this sport," Littlejohn said.
You have free articles remaining.
He also said playing with linemates Hugo Belanger and Kevin St. Jacques certainly helped his career.
Littlejohn said becoming a member of the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame is special because of the greater Glens Falls community itself.
"The fans were knowledgeable and understood the game," said Littlejohn, whose first two children were born in Glens Falls and who still has several friends in the area. "Every summer guys throughout hockey come back to that area. They love their hockey there, and without those fans, I wouldn't have even been on the ballot."
Littlejohn, who now owns Superior Edge hockey store in Bowmanville, Ontario, said he was speechless when he found out he was entering the Hall.
"It really brought tears to my eyes," Littlejohn said, "knowing that someone appreciated what you did enough to put you on a ballot in the first place was something else."
Cloutier played for three Adirondack teams, the Red Wings in the American Hockey League and the IceHawks and Frostbite. He finished with 148 points — on 45 goals and 103 assists — for the Red Wings and 274 for his career with Adirondack teams. His top UHL season was 2005-06, when he had 31 goals and 59 assists for the Frostbite.
He played 461 games for Glens Falls-based teams, second only to Glenn Merkosky’s 494. His 287 games with the Red Wings puts him 10th on the franchise’s career list.
Miner has been involved with all of the Adirondack teams since 1985 and has served as public address announcer since 1999. He began covering the Red Wings for WIPS/WXTY in Ticonderoga. In 1991, he moved to WENU/WSTL in Queensbury while still covering the Red Wings. One year later he started the first weekly hockey show, “Red Wings Wrap,” the same year he became the team’s in-arena host.
Miner began his PA duties with the IceHawks. He started a Monday night radio program about the IceHawks on WCKM that has transitioned into what is now “On Center Ice.” He retired as host of the program following the 2018-19 season.
Burch was a member of the management team that Ned Harkness formed to bring the Red Wings to Glens Falls in 1979. He served as director of public relations and marketing. He wore many hats early on and was deeply involved in sales and day-to-day operations of the team. He later pushed for and chaired the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame.
Among his other positions, Burch was vice president of corporate marketing for the Olympic Regional Development Authority, president of the Albany River Rats AHL team, executive director of the Tri-County United Way and on the board of directors of the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation from 2002 until his death in 2018.
The hall of fame ceremonies kick off with induction speeches and a question-and-answer period at 5:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. Then the honorees will be recognized in the intermission after the first period.
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.