Littlejohn, three others set to join Hall of Fame

"I had a sprained ankle and I didn't play too well, but I gritted my way through it. I just love the game. I'm 43 now and it is time. I don't think I'm coming back again," Littlejohn said, chuckling.

Between the IceHawks and Frostbite, Littlejohn played in 315 regular-season games and 13 playoff games. He had 139 goals and 112 assists in the regular season, as well as five goals and one assist in the playoffs. He is also the leader in penalty minutes for any Adirondack player, with 1,209 penalty minutes in 328 games.

He credits former IceHawks owners Art and Lori Shaver and his first coach here, Gates Orlando, for allowing him to blossom as a player.

"I really found my groove there and they allowed me to play my game. And Gates taught me how to be a professional and stay in this sport," Littlejohn said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He also said playing with linemates Hugo Belanger and Kevin St. Jacques certainly helped his career.

Littlejohn said becoming a member of the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame is special because of the greater Glens Falls community itself.