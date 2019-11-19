GLENS FALLS — An oft-heard phrase is that cancer does not discriminate. But it has hit the Adirondack Thunder especially hard.
Less than a year after Shane Conacher revealed he had testicular cancer, defenseman Jake Linhart revealed on Monday he, too, underwent surgery for the same diagnosis in August.
In a story on the Thunder website, Linhart revealed that he first felt discomfort in his lower abdomen and left testicle on Aug. 2. When he later went to the emergency room, he was diagnosed with testicular torsion, or twisting of the testicle, likely from working out. After further meetings with doctors, Linhart was told the testicle had to be removed because the tissue had died from lack of blood flow and could cause an infection or other problems.
When Linhart awoke from the planned surgery, however, the doctor told him that the testicle did have blood flow, there was no torsion and there was no need to remove it. The bad news, however, was that a mass was discovered.
It was later found to be a tumor, and Linhart had surgery to have it removed. Post-op tests revealed that the tumor was cancerous. A CT scan showed that it hadn’t spread to any other part of his body and later blood tests revealed he was cancer-free. He must have regular blood tests and checkups to make sure he remains so.
Professionally, at the time of discovery, Linhart said he had a couple of opportunities, but that if he was going to return to the ECHL, he wanted to be with the Thunder. He reached out to head coach Alex Loh.
“He called me a couple weeks later, kept it pretty quiet,” Linhart said of Loh. “I just wanted to keep it low-key and figure out all the details before I let anyone know what was going on.”
“It was just more disbelief that there was another player here who plays for us that is going through a similar situation as Shane did,” Loh said. “That was the first part. Then the second part was obviously for him to just get whatever he needed done done before he thought about playing hockey.”
Because he needed to recover for about three weeks after his tumor-removal surgery, Linhart missed training camp with the team, but returned early in the regular season.
“Luckily they caught it early and he went through the normal course of treatment, so he felt comfortable coming back to us,” Loh said. “He’s been really good for us ever since he got back in the lineup.”
You have free articles remaining.
Linhart said he and Conacher discussed the diagnosis.
“It was helpful having a guy who had already been through the process, and I’m sure his situation was a little different — everybody’s situation is different,” Linhart said. “Having him to talk to and knowing he went through it made it a lot easier.”
Linhart also thanked his family for its support as well as the Thunder organization.
“They’ve been nothing but understanding,” Linhart said. “I couldn’t be more happy with how they’ve helped me get through the situation.”
Many transactions
Monday was a busy day for Adirondack among its parent clubs, New Jersey in the NHL and Binghamton in the AHL. It started when New Jersey put goalie Cory Schneider on waivers for the purpose of, if he was not claimed by another team, sending him to Binghamton. It then called up goalie Louis Domingue from Binghamton.
As a result, Binghamton recalled goalie Evan Cormier from the Thunder, and Adirondack added Dylan Pasco as an emergency backup goalie for Wednesday’s home game vs. Newfoundland.
On top of that, Binghamton also recalled defenseman Jeremy Groleau. Adirondack then activated defenseman Charlie Curti from reserve and also brought forward Nikita Popugayev off the injured reserve.
Schneider, who has a $6 million NHL contract this season, cleared waivers Tuesday and was assigned to Binghamton, giving the Devils three goalies: Gilles Senn, Schneider and Cormier. Following Tuesday’s practice, Loh said the situation is fluid.
“I don’t think anybody knows at this point,” he said.” They talked to Cory yesterday, gave him the news obviously and they’re sorting it out from there. We’re in constant communication with New Jersey to figure out what the situation is, and as soon as they know, they’ll let us know and go from there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.