Late rally lifts Maine past Thunder in OT

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Mariners tied the game in the final minute of regulation and won it on Mitchell Fossier’s overtime goal, handing the Adirondack Thunder a 5-4 road loss on Friday night.

The Thunder, who return home to play Norfolk on Saturday and Sunday, picked up one point in the standings for the overtime loss. But they fell further behind fifth-place Trois-Rivieres (six points back) and fourth-place Maine (13 points back) in the climb to make the playoffs.

Captain Shane Harper played his first game since Dec. 16 and scored a first-period power-play goal for Adirondack. Maine took a 2-1 lead before the period was over, but the visitors scored twice in the second period.

Patrick Grasso scored his 16th goal of the season at 7:36 and Travis Broughman registered his second of the season at 13:24. The Thunder made it a 4-2 game when Brandon Schultz scored early in the third period.

Tyler Hinam scored for Maine midway through the third and a hooking penalty to Yanick Turcotte gave the Mariners a power play with just over two minutes left in the third period. Alex Kile scored the game-tying power-play goal with 56 seconds on the clock.

The Thunder are now 0-5 in games that go to overtime. They are 0-5-1 against Maine this season and fell to 3-8-2 on the road.

The Thunder outshot Maine 4-1 in overtime.

Saturday's Game

Norfolk at Thunder

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Cool Insuring Arena

Radio: WCQL (FM 95.9)

The skinny: The teams played a three-game series in Norfolk in December, with the Admirals winning two of the three games.

