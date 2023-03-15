ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — The Adirondack Thunder scored twice in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, but lost to Newfoundland 5-4 on Wednesday.

Ryan Smith scored with 42 seconds left and Matt Stief scored with seven seconds remaining, both times with the goalie off for an extra attacker. That guaranteed Adirondack one point in the standings for reaching OT, but Zach O'Brien got the game-winning goal for the Growlers during a spirited overtime session that featured 12 shots on goal.

It was the first game of three straight in Newfoundland for the Thunder, who shaved the distance behind idle Worcester to eight points in the race for the final playoff spot in the ECHL's North Division.

Patrick Grasso and Stief scored second-period power-play goals, the second coming in the final minute of the period, to force a 2-2 tie. Pavel Gogolev scored for Newfoundland just six seconds later and Jack Badini made it a 4-2 game early in the third period.

The Thunder are 1-8 in games decided during an overtime session this season and 7-16-4 on the road. Mike Robinson took the loss in goal for Adirondack.

Growlers 5, Thunder 4 Adirondack;0;2;2;0 — 4 Newfoundland;1;2;1;1 — 5 First period — 1, Newfoundland, Budgell 12 (Walker, Melindy), 10:47. Second period — 2, Newfoundland, Budgell 13 (Holwell, Kruse). 9:52 (pp). 3, Adirondack, Grasso 27 (Harper, Orgel), 14:05 (pp). 4, Adirondack, Stief 1 (Harper, Orgel), 19:24 (pp). 5, Newfoundland, Gogolev 24 (Budgell), 19:30. Third period — 6, Newfoundland, Badini 7 (Kruse), 2:00. 7, Adirondack, Smith 12 (Harper, Broughman), 19:18. 8, Adirondack, Stief 2 (Letourneau, Broughman), 19:53. Overtime — 9, Newfoundland, O'Brien 22 (Centazzo), 5:29. Shots — Adirondack 7-12-12-5—36; Newfoundland 17-13-8-7—45; Power plays — Adirondack 2-4; Newfoundland 1-2. Goalies — Robinson (Adir) 45 shots-40 saves; Petruzzelli (New) 36-32. Ref — Heidemann. A — 2,705.