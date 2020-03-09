Lack of 60-minute effort hurts Thunder

GLENS FALLS — Playing three games in four days at North Division-leading Newfoundland was always going to be hard for the Adirondack Thunder.

But in a familiar refrain, they made it a little harder on themselves in losing 4-3 Wednesday, 5-2 Friday and 6-3 Saturday.

“I think all three games we had a chance at striking distance,” forward Matt Salhany said. “They’re obviously a good team. We’d just kind of play good for 58 minutes, implode for two minutes, and that’s kind of the tale of the weekend. That’s kind of been the tale of the season: inconsistency game-to-game and also within the game. Just got to keep trying to improve at that.”

“I mean, they’re a good team, that’s what it comes down to, they’re good,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “You can’t give them a lot of opportunities. We really didn’t give them too many, but they do a really good job of finishing them. We had opportunities, for sure. All three games we were in it. It’s just one of those things where it’s frustrating to come up empty-handed.”

Salhany finished the three games with a goal and two assists, bringing him to a team-high 51 points on 26 goals and 25 assists. He has always been one of the Thunder’s more opportunistic players, but he thinks it’s just his time.