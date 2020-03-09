Lack of 60-minute effort hurts Thunder

GLENS FALLS — Playing three games in four days at North Division-leading Newfoundland was always going to be hard for the Adirondack Thunder.
But in a familiar refrain, they made it a little harder on themselves in losing 4-3 Wednesday, 5-2 Friday and 6-3 Saturday.
“I think all three games we had a chance at striking distance,” forward Matt Salhany said. “They’re obviously a good team. We’d just kind of play good for 58 minutes, implode for two minutes, and that’s kind of the tale of the weekend. That’s kind of been the tale of the season: inconsistency game-to-game and also within the game. Just got to keep trying to improve at that.”
“I mean, they’re a good team, that’s what it comes down to, they’re good,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “You can’t give them a lot of opportunities. We really didn’t give them too many, but they do a really good job of finishing them. We had opportunities, for sure. All three games we were in it. It’s just one of those things where it’s frustrating to come up empty-handed.”
Salhany finished the three games with a goal and two assists, bringing him to a team-high 51 points on 26 goals and 25 assists. He has always been one of the Thunder’s more opportunistic players, but he thinks it’s just his time.
“I don’t think anything’s different,” Salhany said. “I think it’s everything coming to fruition with the hard work and just great teammates around me, good players and I can get good bounces headed my way.”
A snowstorm in Newfoundland delayed the Thunder’s travel plans, and they didn’t reach Glens Falls until 4 a.m. Monday. They held about an hour-long practice at 2 p.m.
The Thunder will try to stop their four-game losing streak on Tuesday with a home game against Worcester, the one team below them in the divisional standings. Adirondack sits 10 points behind Maine for the final playoff spot, but the Mariners also have 32 wins to Adirondack’s 22.
“We’ve got 10 games left and we’ve got to win, realistically, almost every single one of them,” Salhany said. “Worcester, Maine and Brampton, we’ve played well against all of them, but they’re all good teams, so you’ve got to come ready to play and ready to show up right from the drop of the puck.”
Movement
Defenseman Kelly Summers was released from his loan to Binghamton, and the Thunder signed forward Nick Hutchison to a standard player contract.
Hutchison, 24, recently completed his senior season at Canisius College, where the 6-foot-3, 201-pounder had 60 goals and 53 assists in 163 games.
Forwards Ludvig Larsson and Nikita Popugaev went on injured reserve (effective March 7 and March 1, respectively), and defenseman Tommy Parran was placed on reserve.
