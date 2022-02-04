Komets score 6 unanswered goals to beat Thunder

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder’s visit to fifth place in the ECHL North Division was a short two-day stay; really just an overnight bag needed.

With the Thunder’s 7-3 loss to Fort Wayne on Friday at Cool Insuring Arena, and Worcester’s win, Adirondack is back in the division’s basement. How it got there Friday was particularly displeasing to anyone involved.

Adirondack (15-18-2) allowed six unanswered goals. Two of them came as a result of 5-on-3 power plays in the second period to tie the score at 3. The next four came in the third period, and that fact had Thunder coach Alex Loh curling his lip in the postgame press conference.

“Back-to-back (weekend) games at home giving up four in the third period is embarrassing,” Loh said. “I’m embarrassed, I hope they’re embarrassed, because it’s embarrassing. Those are games we have to win; to give up four in the third period is just unacceptable.”

For as good as Adirondack looked in Wednesday’s win over Fort Wayne, and as good as it played in the first period getting out to a 3-1 lead, things went off a cliff after that. It’s happened multiple times this season.

“These are professionals, it’s part of the job to show up every night and deal with this kind of stuff,” Loh said. “Ultimately, the thing I can do as a coach is get rid of guys, but I don’t want to do that. I like our group, I like the players we have. We’ve shown when we do the right things, we’re a good hockey team. It’s too inconsistent right now.”

Captain Pete MacArthur, who assisted the team’s second and third goals to give him a team-high 17, said he would prefer to talk to players individually rather than call anyone out in a group setting.

“Anybody can be loud and call guys out,” MacArthur said. “I don’t see that as my role. I see my role as to compete, set an example and if something needs to be said to an individual, do it privately. It’s not so much what you say, but how you say it. You gain more respect when you let the guys know you care about them that way, so maybe we’ll have some of that happening in the morning.”

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead on a nice set of passes from Guillaume Lepine to Robbie Payne to Patrick Grasso, who knocked in his 14th of the season at 3:44, which tied him with Payne for the team lead.

“Obviously, Payne made an unbelievable play there and I was just fortunate to get it on net. We try to focus on getting fast starts,” Grasso said.

Fort Wayne tied it on the first of three power-play goals in the game at 6:08, but Adirondack answered with Shane Harper’s 10th of the season on a wrister to the near side at 15:26. That was Adirondack’s lone power-play goal of the night.

The Thunder took a 3-1 lead at 18:15 when Sebastian Vidmar poked the puck in from just outside the crease.

Twice in the second, with Adirondack already a man down, Jimmy Mazza was called for high sticking. That led to the 5-on-3s, in which Corcoran, at 5:18, and Kellen Jones, at 13:54, tied it.

“Five-on-three goals are probably going to happen,” Loh said. “We took some stupid penalties to give up 5-on-3s.”

“We just took bad penalties,” MacArthur said. “Then we’ve got guys on the bench lose all momentum, lose their legs, and then it’s hard to get back. Did it to ourselves again.”

Adirondack wraps up the three-game home series with Fort Wayne on Saturday before embarking on a four-game road trip.

Komets 7, Thunder 3 Fort Wayne;1;2;4 — 7 Adirondack;3;0;0 — 3 First Period — 1, Adirondack, Grasso 14 (Payne, Lepine), 3:44. 2, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 7, 6:08 (pp). 3, Adirondack, Harper 10 (MacArthur, Ryczek), 15:26 (pp). 4, Adirondack, Vidmar 6 (MacArthur, Meyer), 18:15. Second Period — 5, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 8 (Jones, Graber), 5:18 (pp). 6, Fort Wayne, Jones 7 (Cooper, Boudrias), 13:54 (pp). Third Period — 7, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 6 (Graber), 2:58. 8, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 7 (Kielb, McIvor), 7:01. 9, Fort Wayne, McCallum 7, 9:15. 10, Boudrias 11 (Graber), 19:43. Goalies-saves — Fort Wayne, Patera (23 shots-20 saves). Adirondack, Sakellaropoulos (33-27). Power Plays — Fort Wayne 3-5, Adirondack 1-4. Referee — Stachowiak. A — 2,165.

