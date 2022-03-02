Kasel, Thunder defeat Lions to begin road trip

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — The Adirondack Thunder jumped out to an early lead and beat Trois-Rivieres 4-3 on Wednesday night to begin a six-game road trip.

The win snapped a streak of eight straight losses away from home for the Thunder. The victory was much needed, as Adirondack is still deeply entrenched in last place of the ECHL’s North Division.

Brandon Kasel got the win in goal for the Thunder, stopping 31 of 34 shots. The Thunder went 5 for 5 on the penalty kill.

Patrick Grasso and Jordan Kaplan gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead in the first period and Sebastian Vidmar scored in the final minute of the second period. The Lions came back with two of their own early in the third period before Tyler Irvine picked up an empty-netter late in the game for the visitors.

Thunder 4, Lions 3 Adirondack;2;1;1—4 Trois-Rivières;0;0;3—3 First period — 1, Adirondack, Grasso 20 (Irvine, Rivera), 0:15. 2, Adirondack, Kaplan 4 (Phillips), 12:12. Second period — 3, Adirondack, Vidmar 16 (Harper, Chukarov), 19:49. Third period — 4, Trois-Rivieries, Montminy 14, 0:23. 5, Trois-Rivieres, Chouinard 2 (Houle, Graveline), 4:33. 6, Adirondack, Irvine 18 (Smith), 18:12 (en). 7, Trois-Rivieres, Leblanc 10 (Nellis), 19:51. Shots — Adirondack 8-12-6—26; Trois-Rivières 11-9-14—34. Power plays — Adirondack 0-2, Trois-Rivieres 0-5. Goalies-saves — Kasel (A) 31; Desrosiers (TR) 22. Ref — Roeland. A — 2,852.

