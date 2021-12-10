Kasel shines in goal as Thunder win fifth straight

GLENS FALLS — On a Friday night of firsts for the Adirondack Thunder, none was more impressive than Brandon Kasel’s first start between the pipes.

Kasel, who had spent the entire season as the Thunder’s No. 3 goalie, made 26 saves — including a few on one-on-one breakaways — as he backstopped Adirondack’s 4-1 victory over the Reading Royals at Cool Insuring Arena. It was the Thunder’s fifth consecutive win.

“It was an incredible feeling — the guys were just battling in front of me,” Kasel said. “It’s a tremendous group of guys in this locker room, I wouldn’t want to get my first win with any other team.”

In other firsts for the Thunder, Jordan Kaplan opened the scoring with his first professional goal and veteran Shane Harper returned from injury for his first game of the season.

But the spotlight was brightest on Kasel, who got the start with Alex Sakellaropoulos still in COVID protocol and Mareks Mitens called up to Utica of the AHL on Thursday.

“He had the opportunity and he took advantage of it,” head coach Alex Loh said. “That’s the way this league is — guys go up, guys get hurt, there’s a lot of transition. Some guys get put in a spot and they either take advantage of the opportunity or they don’t. He did a great job of taking the opportunity here tonight.”

Kasel’s teammates were just as happy for him.

“You want to play hard for that guy because he hasn’t had his chance yet to play in a game,” forward Jake Ryczek said, “so we were all pumped up that he was in the net and we were going to go play hard for him.”

“It’s awesome, everyone’s so happy, so proud of him,” Kaplan said. “He’s the last guy on the ice every practice, he’s out there working every single practice, so he really deserves this. He did a great job being ready and the boys really fed off of him tonight.”

Kasel was quick to give credit to teammates who had prepared him over the last two months of the season, including the two goalies who were ahead of him.

“I have to give some credit to Harper, Joe (Masonius) and Kappy (Kaplan). We always do breakaways at the end of practice and they keep me on my toes, no question about it,” he said. “Sak’s been great, I was fortunate to skate with him during COVID at this rink in 2020, so I got to know him pretty well. I met Mits up in Utica, he’s been tremendous to me ever since. It’s been great just watching those guys battle in practice.”

The Thunder dominated play for most of the game, outshooting the Royals 45-27.

Kaplan, a University of Vermont product, ripped his first shot between the legs of Reading goalie Kirill Ustimenko just two minutes into the game.

“(Kaplan) was excellent — I could argue that he was one of our better forwards out there the whole game,” Loh said. “He did a lot of good stuff, it was great to see him get rewarded with that goal early.”

Adirondack went up 2-0 as Ryczek gathered the puck behind his own net and skated coast-to-coast for the goal — pulling up short to allow his defender to slide past him, then firing a wide-open shot just under the crossbar.

Patrick Grasso extended the Thunder’s lead to 3-0, working a give-and-go with Tyler Irvine after he swiping the puck from a Royals defender.

Reading scored early in the third period on a goal by Thomas Ebbing, but Masonius scored on an empty net late in the game to give Adirondack its third straight 4-1 victory.

“We’ve talked about making sure we do a little better at home here,” Loh said. “We’ve been better on the road than at home, so it’s good to get started tonight.”

NOTES: The Thunder signed goalie Joel Rumpel, who most recently played for the Iowa Wild of the AHL last season, and loaned forward Ryan Smith to Springfield. ... The Thunder play at Reading on Saturday at 7 p.m. before returning home for a 3 p.m. game against Maine.

Adirondack 4, Reading 1 Reading;0;0;1 — 1 Adirondack;2;1;1 — 4 First Period — 1, Adirondack, Kaplan (Masonius), 2:00. 2, Adirondack, Ryczek, 14:30. Penalties — None. Second Period — 3, Adirondack, Grasso (Irvine, Rivera), 18:21. Penalties — Lijdsman, Adk (holding), 2:00. Third Period — 4, Reading, Ebbing (Morrison, Millman), 4:04. 5, Adirondack, Masonius, en, 17:12. Penalties — Strong, Rea (fighting), 5:00. Laberge, Adk (fighting), 5:00. Low, Rea (high-sticking), 4:00. Carrier, Adk (goalie interference), 2:00. Goalies — Reading, Ustimenko (45 shots-42 saves). Adirondack, Kasel (27-26). Power-plays — Reading 0 for 2, Adirondack 0 for 2. A — 2,764.

