 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kasel, Grasso lead way as Thunder snap losing streak

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — Patrick Grasso scored the tying and go-ahead goals in the third period and Brandon Kasel racked up 30 saves Tuesday night to lift the Adirondack Thunder to a 4-3 ECHL victory over Newfoundland.

The win snapped the Thunder’s six-game losing streak heading into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. rematch with the Growlers at Cool Insuring Arena.

Kasel’s remarkable first-period performance — making 15 saves as the Thunder were outshot 16-4 — set the stage for an offensive surge in the final two periods.

“It was a miracle we were only down by one going into the second,” Adirondack head coach Alex Loh said. “He’s the one who kept us in it — we wouldn’t have had any chance in the third if we didn’t get that goaltending.”

“The game should’ve been over — it could’ve been 6-0,” team captain Pete MacArthur said. “As Jack Parker would say, he was standing on his ear.”

The momentum shifted in the second period, as the Thunder outshot Newfoundland 9-4 and Shane Harper had one ring off the goal post. The Thunder (17-24-2), who won their first North Division game since Jan. 27, got a goal from Sebastian Vidmar late in the period.

People are also reading…

The Thunder then took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play to start the third period, getting a backdoor goal from Tyler Irvine just as the penalty expired.

“We talked about it in the room that it was going to be a momentum swing either way, whether we scored or they killed it off,” Loh said. “For us to get that goal at the last second right there was massive.”

The first-place Growlers (24-13-3) took a 3-2 lead on back-to-back goals by Zach O’Brien and Luke Bafia, the latter when he swiped the puck off a defender’s stick in front of the net with 11:41 remaining.

However, less than a minute later, Grasso stepped up with a pair of goals 80 seconds apart. His first goal caromed off a defender’s skate, then he raced away with a pass from Nick Rivera and shot far post for a 4-3 lead with 9:25 left in regulation.

“You need somebody to step in and make a play, and (Grasso) certainly did tonight,” Loh said. “That was huge getting the third and fourth, the game-winner was an unbelievable shot on the line rush. Just a heck of a play by a great player.”

“It was an awesome response by our team,” said Kasel, who took a puck to the facemask late in the game, but finished strong. “You can’t ask much more from your players, they were battling so hard. It was a huge win for us.”

Tonight's Game

Thunder vs. Newfoundland

Where: Cool Insuring Arena

When: 7 p.m.

Radio: WCQL (95.9-FM), WWSC (1450 AM)

The skinny: After Tuesday's game, the Thunder have 28 games remaining, 13 of them on home ice.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News