Kasel, Grasso lead way as Thunder snap losing streak

GLENS FALLS — Patrick Grasso scored the tying and go-ahead goals in the third period and Brandon Kasel racked up 30 saves Tuesday night to lift the Adirondack Thunder to a 4-3 ECHL victory over Newfoundland.

The win snapped the Thunder’s six-game losing streak heading into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. rematch with the Growlers at Cool Insuring Arena.

Kasel’s remarkable first-period performance — making 15 saves as the Thunder were outshot 16-4 — set the stage for an offensive surge in the final two periods.

“It was a miracle we were only down by one going into the second,” Adirondack head coach Alex Loh said. “He’s the one who kept us in it — we wouldn’t have had any chance in the third if we didn’t get that goaltending.”

“The game should’ve been over — it could’ve been 6-0,” team captain Pete MacArthur said. “As Jack Parker would say, he was standing on his ear.”

The momentum shifted in the second period, as the Thunder outshot Newfoundland 9-4 and Shane Harper had one ring off the goal post. The Thunder (17-24-2), who won their first North Division game since Jan. 27, got a goal from Sebastian Vidmar late in the period.

The Thunder then took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play to start the third period, getting a backdoor goal from Tyler Irvine just as the penalty expired.

“We talked about it in the room that it was going to be a momentum swing either way, whether we scored or they killed it off,” Loh said. “For us to get that goal at the last second right there was massive.”

The first-place Growlers (24-13-3) took a 3-2 lead on back-to-back goals by Zach O’Brien and Luke Bafia, the latter when he swiped the puck off a defender’s stick in front of the net with 11:41 remaining.

However, less than a minute later, Grasso stepped up with a pair of goals 80 seconds apart. His first goal caromed off a defender’s skate, then he raced away with a pass from Nick Rivera and shot far post for a 4-3 lead with 9:25 left in regulation.

“You need somebody to step in and make a play, and (Grasso) certainly did tonight,” Loh said. “That was huge getting the third and fourth, the game-winner was an unbelievable shot on the line rush. Just a heck of a play by a great player.”

“It was an awesome response by our team,” said Kasel, who took a puck to the facemask late in the game, but finished strong. “You can’t ask much more from your players, they were battling so hard. It was a huge win for us.”

Thunder 4, Growlers 3 Newfoundland;1;0;2 — 3 Adirondack;0;1;3 — 4 First Period — 1, Newfoundland, Chyzowski 11 (McKenna), 6:10. Second Period — 2, Adirondack, Vidmar 12 (Kaplan), 14:48. Third Period — 3, Adirondack, Irvine 14 (Phillips, Grasso), 1:55. 4, Newfoundland, O'Brien 18 (Finkelstein), 7:27. 5, Newfoundland, Bafia 1, 8:19. 6, Adirondack, Grasso 16 (Irvine), 9:13. 7, Adirondack, Grasso 17 (Rivera, Stevens), 10:35. Goalies-saves — Newfoundland, Petruzzelli (21 shots-17 saves), Adirondack, Kasel (33-30). Power plays — Newfoundland 0-2, Adirondack 0-3. Referee — Terreri. A — 3,062.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.