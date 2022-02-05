Kasel comes up big as Thunder beat Komets

GLENS FALLS — It both is and isn’t a long way from Skidmore College to the Adirondack Thunder.

Not that there was any question, but Brandon Kasel proved he belongs in the ECHL on Saturday. The 2020 Skidmore graduate made 41 saves to propel the Thunder to a much-needed 4-3 win over Fort Wayne at Cool Insuring Arena.

The win gave Adirondack victories in two of three weekend games against the always-strong Komets.

“The guys did a great job of keeping it to the outside, and I was seeing the puck through screens,” Kasel said. “They pushed every rebound for the most part. You can’t ask for much more as a goalie.”

Several times Kasel was forced to make multiple saves in a sequence. It was his night, to be sure, but his teammates weren’t at all surprised he came up big.

“He works so hard in practice, he deserves everything he has out there,” said forward Robbie Payne, whose second-period goal stopped some temporary bleeding after another big Thunder lead started to evaporate. “To see how well he’s doing really isn’t a surprise.”

“He made some great saves,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “The only ones that got (by) him were a bit lucky, to be honest. He was really, really good. We need that. That’s how you win hockey games. Teams are pretty much riding their goaltending.”

Adirondack jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead. The first came at 6:57 off a turnover by good forechecking. Robbie Payne found Jake Ryczek with a good pass for Ryczek’s sixth goal of the season.

The Thunder made it 2-0 at 11:59 as Sebastian Vidmar knocked home the third rebound with a backhand. Vidmar struck again at 19:26 on a power-play tally for his eighth of the season when he knocked in Shane Harper’s pass to him down low.

But in an all-too-familiar scene, the Komets rallied in the second period. After Anthony Petruzzelli scored the first of his two goals at 11:49, Adirondack took its timeout to talk things over and calm any nerves that may have been forming, considering the team’s collapse on Friday.

“The difference tonight is that we were able to stay calm and get it back,” said captain Pete MacArthur, who added two assists to his team-high total (19). “The timeout was huge, and that goal by ‘Payner’ was gigantic.”

The goal by Payne came exactly two minutes after the timeout. He got a drop pass from Patrick Grasso, and from low in the right circle, sniped a shot over Samuel Harvey’s shoulder.

“Two weeks ago we were playing Reading, and (I took) almost the same shot,” Payne said. “I’ve never scored a goal like that before, and since then in practice I’ve been working on it. I came around and saw he went down on one leg. It was definitely on purpose.”

Petruzzelli’s second goal, at 11:57 of the third, was very lucky. From behind the net, he sent it toward Kasel, and the puck squirted away on the line, and a defenseman’s effort to clear it accidentally put it over the line.

That was the last questionable moment for Kasel. He faced an expected barrage of shots once Harvey went to the bench for an extra skater in the final 1:40, but was up to the challenge.

“It’s been a tremendous ride and I’m just enjoying every moment,” said Kasel, whose record improved to 3-4-1. “Just having fun on the ice, and a great crowd (3,523). They deserved that win too.”

Thunder 4, Komets 3 Fort Wayne;0;2;1 — 3 Adirondack;3;1;0 — 4 First Period — 1, Adirondack, Ryczek 6 (Payne, Grasso), 6:57. 2, Adirondack, Vidmar 7 (MacArthur, Harper), 11:59. 3, Adirondack, Vidmar 8 (Harper, MacArthur), 19:26 (pp). Second Period — 4, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 7 (Graber), 9:18. 5, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 13 (Cooper, Graber), 11:49 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Payne 15 (Grasso, Lijdsman), 13:49. Third Period — 7, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 14, 11:57. Goalies-saves — Fort Wayne, Harvey (27 shots-23 saves). Adirondack, Kasel (44-41). Power Plays — Fort Wayne 1-5, Adirondack 1-4. Referee — Rounds. A — 3,523.

