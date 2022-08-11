Jerry signs with Thunder for 2022-23 season

The former RPI and Long Island University player joined the Thunder out of college late last season. He played 15 games with Adirondack, recording four goals and two assists.

"Billy Jerry is an intriguing young player that we added into the mix at the later moments of last season," Thunder coach Pete MacArthur said in a press release. "With good size, skill and smarts, he came in with a great attitude and earned himself success at this level. We look forward to seeing him progress at the center ice position and have high expectations for him from beginning to end."