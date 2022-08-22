 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jasmine Honey named Thunder trainer

GLENS FALLS — Jasmine Honey was named athletic trainer and strength and conditioning coach of the Adirondack Thunder on Monday.

She previously served as the head athletic trainer for the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL. Honey has 13 years of training experience, including work at the University of New England and Pfeiffer University. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Athletic Training from Bridgewater College in Virginia and a Master’s in Health & Human Performance from Northwestern State University in Louisiana.

