Janaszak brings memories of 1980 team to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The details are fuzzy to Steve Janaszak. He remembers the score. He remembers coins being thrown on the ice. He remembers the fans being loud.

You’ll have to forgive the man’s memory. This was 43 years ago in an exhibition game in a small town. And what happened in the weeks following that night would create much more vivid memories.

Janaszak was the backup goalie on the 1980 United States Olympic men’s hockey team that won the gold medal in Lake Placid, including a shocking upset of the Soviet Union. That team stopped in Glens Falls on Dec. 11, 1979 to play the Adirondack Red Wings, one of many exhibition games played on the road to the Olympics.

Janaszak was at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday as part of the Adirondack Thunder’s Miracle on Ice Night, celebrating the US team that came through Glens Falls on the way to Lake Placid and destiny.

Janaszak was on the bench for that 1979 game, as he often was, as a backup to Jim Craig. Mal Davis scored a late goal as the Red Wings beat the US squad 1-0 in what was then called the Civic Center.

Ned Harkness was director of the brand-new Civic Center back then and would have had a hand in arranging the game against the American team and coach Herb Brooks. Both were former college coaches. Janaszak remembers coins being thrown on the ice but couldn’t recall exactly how or why the coins were thrown.

“I’d never seen Herb Brooks so beside himself as when he played here against Ned Harkness,” Janaszak said. “Ned Harkness totally blew Herbie away. We ended up losing that game, and as I recall we were picking up change off the ice somewhere in the third period and Herbie was going ballistic about Ned throwing coins on the ice. It was the funniest thing in the world.”

Claude Legris was one of two goalies who played for the Red Wings in that game. He doesn’t remember coins coming on the ice, but does recall the atmosphere.

“It’s the only game I remember playing at the Civic Center where the crowd was against us,” said Legris, who still lives locally. “The place was jumping.

“I remember the game fondly because somewhere at the end of the road, you look at it and say, ‘These guys won it all.’ And we got the chance to play them and beat them. It was just great.”

The US team’s run through the 1980 Winter Olympics is one of the great moments of sports history. The Americans scored a goal in the last minute of their first game to tie Sweden, then won their next four games to qualify for the medal round. That brought on a meeting with the Soviets, who were then considered far and away the best team in the world.

The Russians had beaten the US 10-3 at Madison Square Garden just before the Olympics. Janaszak said that loss turned out to be fortunate, because it knocked the “awe” out of the team. The US beat the Soviets 4-3 in that Olympic game, with TV announcer Al Michaels famously ending his call of the game with the phrase “… do you believe in miracles?”

But the US still had to beat Finland in its second medal-round game to win the gold. Janaszak remembers well Brooks’ pregame speech.

“We’re pretty jovial in that locker room,” he recalled. “Before the Russian game it was silent. Now, before the Finns, we’re the greatest thing since sliced bread. He walks in, the room gets quiet, he looks around the room, says, ‘Gentlemen, if you lose this game, you’ll take it to your graves.’ He walks out. It gets quiet. All of a sudden, bang! The door slams back open. ‘You’ll take it to your f—ing graves!’”

The US scored three third-period goals to beat Finland and clinch the gold medal.

Years later the movie “Miracle” was produced to look back on the 1980 team. Janaszak said the movie was very close to the facts, and Kurt Russell’s portrayal of Brooks was spot-on.

“It brought the game, in a kind of warm and fuzzy way, to a whole new generation of athletes, not just hockey players,” he said.

Janaszak said he knew going into the Olympics that he wouldn’t play unless Craig got hurt, and accepted that role. He moved on to pro hockey and played three NHL games. He was sent down to the AHL during training camp at one point, knew he would end up in the ECHL and decided it was time to move on.

“I reached my level of incompetence at this level,” he joked. “I would have been a good ECHL goaltender. My goal was to play in the National Hockey League, and I wasn’t good enough to play in the National Hockey League. So I figured it was time to find a real job.”

He’s enjoyed a long career as a bond salesman, living on Long Island. He makes occasional appearances stemming from the 1980 experience, like the one on Saturday. The public interest in that team and its story has never waned — the line for an autograph session during the second intermission of Saturday’s game extended the length of the lobby.

Janaszak stays in contact with his teammates and remembers the 1980 run fondly, though he’s still not sure if he’s able to full appreciate the magnitude of the accomplishment. And he’s never forgotten the competitive nature that made that team what it was.

“I don’t care if it’s tiddlywinks or whatever, I would pick this group of guys to win,” he said “It’s just such an intense (bunch of players).”