James Henry's Green Card process was one tough opponent

GLENS FALLS
At 5-foot-9, the Adirondack Thunder’s captain, James Henry, is used to being outsized. On the ice, he has never backed down — even memorably trading blows with 6-7 Chris Martenet of Brampton last season.
But Henry, a Winnipeg, Manitoba native, was intimidated by applying for his green card, which allows a non-native person to live and work permanently in the United States. As he and his wife, Ashley, found out that the process is long and, at times, worrisome because one accidentally non-checked box or missing document can knock the procedure back to square one.
It’s all good now, as Henry received his green card — officially known as a Permanent Resident Card — on Feb. 6.
The process
James, who was on a P1 Visa (for athletes) before, quickly got a taste of how difficult getting one’s green card can be.
“When we first started, we thought it was one application and one stack of papers and that was it,” he said. “Every time we looked online, there was a new application to fill out. It was a little overwhelming.”
The Henrys ended up filing six applications in order to get the green card. Four of them were required. The other two were the I-765 and I-131, which respectively allowed James to work while the green card was being processed and to travel outside the U.S. — because technically, once one files anything for the green card process, he/she is not allowed to leave the country.
“So we got real lucky,” Ashley said. “We had to expedite that (I-131). We got it a week before the season started.”
Ashley said when they got married in March 2019, no one told them they would need to adjust James’ status.
The Henrys soon discovered that, in addition to all the paperwork, applying for a green card comes with a cost — application fees, fingerprinting fee, shipping, paper and ink for their printer. They estimate it cost them $1,485, not including the paper and ink, which was substantial.
“I wasn’t sure what vaccinations I had going into all of this, so I had to re-up on a whole bunch of stuff,” James said.
James went to Hudson Headwaters to become current on vaccinations that were required for the green card application that were covered by the Henrys' insurance. But he also had to receive a medical examination from a civil surgeon, who later filled out paperwork and mailed it to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office. That exam and any tests/vaccinations that hadn't been completed were not covered by their insurance.
The mail
It’s true what they say about the waiting being the hardest part.
After the doctor mailed his forms to USCIS, “we had to wait for a notification from somebody saying, ‘OK, the paperwork has been submitted,'” James said. “Who knows when that’s going to show up?
“I was very concerned about (mail service),” James continued. “Ashley put in so much work. I put in a little bit of work compared to her, and I absolutely would have hated it if that was what screwed it up, just us mailing it in.”
Ashley said they only received notifications when there’s a change or next step in the process.
“They received our case June 3rd, and we didn’t hear anything until August, when they said we’re ready to schedule the interview,” Ashley said. “But then they didn’t send us a date for the interview until December 23rd. I actually missed my big work trip because it was during the week of the 30th.”
Missing the interview, Ashley said, could only happen because of death, illness or after filing a specific request — but that could have delayed the process by six months or more.
“They could technically deny the application while they’re waiting,” Ashley said. “There’s no guarantee, so I didn’t go to the work trip.”
The Henrys received notification from USCIS in bits, and never was it more nerve-wracking than over James receiving his temporary work-and-travel visa in time for this season.
First, USCIS told them it was expediting his application, then that it had sent the card, followed by a notice with the tracking number for the card.
“I was literally standing downstairs in the lobby waiting for the mailman to come. And I was just, like, waiting with my hands out for the mail,” James said.
The value
The Henrys mailed their green card application on May 31. It was received June 3. They received notification that USCIS was ready to schedule an interview on Aug. 14. That’s when James’ sense as an athlete who knows when time is expiring kicked in.
“Going into mid-September we figured out we were able to expedite the process,” he said. “And when I requested the paperwork to be expedited, they basically said, ‘What do you need this for so quickly?’
“Well, I need it to work,” James added. “Not only am I going to financially take a hit from this, but there’s other people that will too. The Adirondack Thunder might have lost out on money if one of their players wasn’t in the lineup for a full month. I contacted Jeff Mead (team and Cool Insuring Arena general manager) about it, and he provided tons of information on the effect that the team has in the community and surrounding area as far as financial setbacks.”
The letter Mead provided perfectly illustrated not only James Henry’s value to the team, but the team’s value to the region. He called James, “an integral part of the organization and community,” noting his 2018-19 ECHL Community Person of the Year award.
“James is much more than a hockey player for the Adirondack Thunder,” Mead wrote. “The Adirondack Thunder are a locally owned team, not a conglomerate that can afford to lose money like so many other professional sports teams. ... James Henry is the leader of this team. James, as the captain of this team, plays a critical role in the organization’s success on and off the ice. ... Losing a player such as James Henry would significantly hurt the viability of the Adirondack Thunder and its impact on the city and the quality of life its residents enjoy.”
The apartment
As noted, one thing can send the process spiraling downward. So James — who has played for the Adirondack Thunder since the 2015-16 season — bore a high amount of stress over his apartment number in Stockton, California when he played for the Stockton Thunder from 2013 through 2015. In the end, the Henrys submitted evidence saying they weren’t sure of the exact apartment number.
“If you’re in the team housing, you’re not signing the lease, you’re not going to have paperwork saying this is your address from five years ago,” James said.
James called the apartment complex he lived in.
“I said, ‘Hey, in 2014 I was living here, but I can’t remember for the life of me what the apartment number was,’ ” James said. “And she goes, ‘Oh, we updated our software. Everything before 2015 is gone.’ ”
“And you didn’t even receive mail there, you’d just have it sent to the rink, so you wouldn’t be able to go through old mail and see,” Ashley added.
“I’m looking at Google Maps and stuff,” James continued. “My old roommate said he didn’t remember what the number was either. There’s one guy that’s still working for Stockton when I was there and I asked him, but he couldn’t find anything. That was a dead end.”
The relief
First and foremost, James having his permanent residence status allows him to not be apart from Ashley for several months. When he was on the P1 visa, his season was taken into consideration, but not the fact that he was married. So last year, James had to return to Canada no later than July 1, and could return shortly before training camp.
Since the Henrys have been married less than two years, James needs to renew his green card in two years, a process that will start about six months before. Once that’s approved, it will be good for another 10 years.
Sitting back on their couch after talking about the tiring process, James exhaled and said, “We didn’t have any idea.”
“There are a lot of online blogs, which are really helpful, but how trustworthy are those things, how outdated are they,” Ashley asked rhetorically. “There’s a lot of online legal assistance where they will answer some questions, but just enough where you need to pay for their services. We spoke to the immigration lawyer the team uses briefly before the process just to ask her some questions. Other than that, we were on our own.”
James leaned forward to pick up his green card and show it.
“Everyone is disappointed,” he said, “it’s not actually green.”
