James Henry's Green Card process was one tough opponent

“And you didn’t even receive mail there, you’d just have it sent to the rink, so you wouldn’t be able to go through old mail and see,” Ashley added.

“I’m looking at Google Maps and stuff,” James continued. “My old roommate said he didn’t remember what the number was either. There’s one guy that’s still working for Stockton when I was there and I asked him, but he couldn’t find anything. That was a dead end.”

The relief

First and foremost, James having his permanent residence status allows him to not be apart from Ashley for several months. When he was on the P1 visa, his season was taken into consideration, but not the fact that he was married. So last year, James had to return to Canada no later than July 1, and could return shortly before training camp.

Since the Henrys have been married less than two years, James needs to renew his green card in two years, a process that will start about six months before. Once that’s approved, it will be good for another 10 years.

Sitting back on their couch after talking about the tiring process, James exhaled and said, “We didn’t have any idea.”