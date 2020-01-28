Jaeckle has made impact with Thunder

This week's message

"We've been working really hard and there's no letdown here," Loh said of his message. "We have to be good, no matter what. It's going to be a team that's going to be a little more motivated than the last two teams we played. Call a spade a spade, Brampton probably feels pretty comfortable where they are in terms of the playoff picture, and obviously Worcester's having a bit of a tough go of it this year, and they have their own issues, so I think it's different because Maine is obviously in a dogfight with us. Plus, it's not a surprise: We've won four in a row, we've scored almost 30 goals in the four games, so we just have to make sure we're ready to go at puck-drop."