Jaeckle has made impact with Thunder

GLENS FALLS — When a new player joins any team, there is a certain grace period for him to adapt. That's why it is remarkable that defenseman Alex Jaeckle hasn't really needed one since joining the Adirondack Thunder.
Coming from Norfolk as part of a three-team trade, the 25-year-old Jaeckle immediately played with the Thunder as if he'd been doing it all season. Part of the reason for that is that he played a similar defensive system in four seasons at Canisius College.
"Right when I got here, coach (Alex) Loh brought me in, showed me all the systems," Jaeckle said. "It's something I've played before, so I'm familiar with it. It makes it easier to play, obviously, and just roll with it. I know my role, and coach knows how I play and it just works out."
Jaeckle has been playing with fellow rookie Charlie Curti on the blue line. They're a perfect example of yin and yang, as Curti is an offensive defenseman, with nine goals and 13 assists, while Jaeckle likes to stay home.
"He'll join the rush and I'll stay back and make sure everything's OK on the defensive side," Jaeckle said with a chuckle. "He has been doing really well."
In five games, Jaeckle has one assist and is plus-five. So far, the trade that brought forward John Edwardh back here and Jaeckle could end up as one of the better ones in franchise history.
"It's a very underrated part of the trade," Loh said of Jaeckle. "Obviously (Edwardh) gets a lot of the headlines coming back here — he's obviously producing along with (Mike Szmatula and Matt Salhany) — but Alex has certainly stepped right in and been excellent as well. He keeps it simple, he defends hard and it's exactly what we need."
Jaeckle said another reason it has been an easy transition for him is because of the Thunder's leadership group.
"It's hard being the new guy, but coming here, the leadership, I felt, is really good," Jaeckle said. "You can tell right away they have a good group of core leaders on this team. It felt like I was on the team a few months.
"It just seems like the vibe in the locker room is really good right now. It's easy to play when they're all having fun," he added.
Szmatula honored
Szmatula was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday for the week of Jan. 20-26. It's the second time in his career he has received the honor.
Szmatula scored two goals and added six assists for eight points in three games last week. He has a team-high 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 39 games this season. For his 105-game career with the Thunder, Szmatula has 44 goals and 44 assists. He also has appeared in five AHL games with Stockton and Utica.
This week's message
The Thunder face Maine three times in four days this week, with home games on Wednesday and Friday, before heading up to Portland, Maine for a Saturday game.
Adirondack's four-game win streak has put it back in fourth place in the North Division, leading Maine in points, 46-44. The Mariners, however, have played four fewer games and have three more wins than Adirondack, so it's important for a couple of reasons for the Thunder to win these games.
"We've been working really hard and there's no letdown here," Loh said of his message. "We have to be good, no matter what. It's going to be a team that's going to be a little more motivated than the last two teams we played. Call a spade a spade, Brampton probably feels pretty comfortable where they are in terms of the playoff picture, and obviously Worcester's having a bit of a tough go of it this year, and they have their own issues, so I think it's different because Maine is obviously in a dogfight with us. Plus, it's not a surprise: We've won four in a row, we've scored almost 30 goals in the four games, so we just have to make sure we're ready to go at puck-drop."
