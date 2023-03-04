JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ara Nazarian scored a hat trick as the Jacksonville Icemen beat the Adirondack Thunder 5-2 on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
It was the only loss of a three-game Florida swing for the Thunder, who lost no ground to fourth-place Worcester in the chase for the final playoff spot in the ECHL’s North Division.
Ryan Smith scored early in the second period for Adirondack to force a 1-1 tie, but Nazarian scored his second goal in the final two minutes of the second period, and got the third 1:57 into the third period. Brett Ouderkirk scored the second Thunder goal.
Parker Gahagen stopped 29 shots to get the win for Jacksonville, which was outshot 31-22.
The Thunder return home on Wednesday night to begin a four-game week.