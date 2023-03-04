JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ara Nazarian scored a hat trick as the Jacksonville Icemen beat the Adirondack Thunder 5-2 on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

It was the only loss of a three-game Florida swing for the Thunder, who lost no ground to fourth-place Worcester in the chase for the final playoff spot in the ECHL's North Division.

Ryan Smith scored early in the second period for Adirondack to force a 1-1 tie, but Nazarian scored his second goal in the final two minutes of the second period, and got the third 1:57 into the third period. Brett Ouderkirk scored the second Thunder goal.

Parker Gahagen stopped 29 shots to get the win for Jacksonville, which was outshot 31-22.

The Thunder return home on Wednesday night to begin a four-game week.

Icemen 5, Thunder 2 Adirondack;0;1;1 — 2 Jacksonville;0;2;3 — 5 First period — None. Second period — 1, Jacksonville, Nazarian 16 (Goldowski), :09. 2, Adirondack, Smith 10 (Grasso, Harper), 1:09. 3, Jacksonville, Nazarian 17 (Brown), 18:41 (sh). Third period — 4, Jacksonville, Nazarian 18 (Theocharidis, Dwyer), 1:57. 5, Adirondack, Ouderkirk 5 (Letourneau, Orgel), 8:25 (pp). 6, Jacksonville, Lynch 13 (Nazarian, Harris), 10:43 (pp). 7, Jacksonville Brown 21, 18:53 (en). Shots — Adirondack 9-8-14—31; Jacksonville 4-12-6—22 Power plays — Adirondack 1-5; Jacksonville 1-3. Goalies — Hertz (Adir) 21 shots-17 saves; Gahagen (Jax) 31-29. Ref — Jackson. A — 8,256.