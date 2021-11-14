Irvine's power-play goal helps Thunder score bounce-back win

GLENS FALLS — Blake Thompson took the pass and glided backward to the center of the blue line. He could have let go with a slap shot. But he didn’t.

Instead, it was a wrist shot that Thompson sent sailing toward a goal mouth crammed with bodies. Tyler Irvine got a stick on it in the high slot. The goalie never saw the puck.

The Adirondack Thunder held on through the final 10 minutes and Irvine’s power-play goal became the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over Utah at Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday afternoon.

“Tape to tape, no stickhandling, quick,” said Thunder forward Pete MacArthur, whose pass to Thompson started the game-winning sequence. “When you don’t stickhandle and you move it fast, and you know what your option is before you get the puck, it’s really hard for the penalty killers to be in the right position.

“It was a great shot by (Thompson) and it was an awesome redirection by Tyler Irvine. … I think it surprised the goalie, because it almost handcuffed T.I., and he got just enough of it that the goalie had no chance. So it was good execution all the way around.”

It was an important win for a team looking to bounce back from a sub-par effort the night before. MacArthur said there was discussion before the game about Saturday night’s 4-1 loss to the Grizzlies.

“We talked about: what motivates you?” he said. “What’s your motivation to be here? Why you do love to play hockey and why should Alex (Loh, the coach) keep giving you shifts? Nothing here is given. It’s a privilege to play pro hockey, and you have to earn every shift you get. Sometimes you learn that the hard way.”

In goal for the win was Alex Sakellaropoulos, who was appearing in just his third game this season. He made 28 saves, including a late third-period stop when he threw himself across the goal to stop a point-blank attempt by Charle-Edouard D’Astous.

“I was just so late getting over,” Sakellaropoulos said. “He was going high, so … that’s the only thing I had was to throw everything but the kitchen sink there, and it got a piece of my glove.”

The Thunder had to survive a drama-filled final two minutes — a shot at the empty-net missed by inches at one end, and Utah clanged one off the goal post at the other — to finish the three-game weekend series with four of a possible six points. When it was over, Sakellaropoulos let out a yell.

“I was so excited when that buzzer dinged at the end,” he said. “I was so happy, I screamed so loud, just because it’s such a big win, not only for myself, but also for the whole team.”

The power play was a big factor in the weekend series. The Thunder went 3 for 8 in Friday’s 5-4 win, but were 0 for 6 in Saturday’s loss.

On Sunday, the Thunder scored on two of their four power plays, including Ivan Chukarov’s goal in the first period. On the third-period goal, Thompson said he wasn’t necessarily aiming for Irvine.

“I know Irvine’s spot is right there,” Thompson said. “Their defense are big, they block a lot of shots, so I was just making sure I got one low and somebody could get a stick on it. T.I. was fortunate to be there and got his stick on it for us.”

It left the Thunder feeling a whole lot better about their performance than they’d felt 20 hours earlier.

“I thought every guy that played tonight did their part,” Loh said.

Thunder 3, Utah 2 Utah;0;1;1 — 2 Adirondack;1;1;1 — 3 First period — 1, Adirondack, Chukarov 1 (MacArthur), 8:32 (pp). Second period — 2, Adirondack, Payne 2 (Grasso, Kaplan), 11:06. 3. Utah, Martin 2 (D'Astous, Mannek), 17:00 (pp). Third period — 4, Utah, Cutler 5 (Martin), 0:44. 5, Adirondack, Irvine 4 (Thompson, MacArthur), 10:23 (pp). Shots — Utah 4-12-14—30; Adirondack 13-8-7—28. Power plays — Utah 1-4; Adirondack 2-4. Goalies-saves — Metcalf 25; Sakellaropoulos 28. Ref — Stewart. A — 2,663.

