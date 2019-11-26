GLENS FALLS — Thanksgiving Eve is always a time for reunions. The kids are home from college and they get together with their friends before the hard stretch starts to finish the first semester.
It will be a reunion at Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday, as well. The Indy Fuel and Adirondack Thunder won’t exactly be buddies on the ice, but hey, the colonists and Native Americans probably had an uneasy first Thanksgiving too.
The Fuel, of the Central Divison, have been referred to as Manchester West because the Fuel are coached by former Manchester Monarchs coach Doug Christiansen, and the team has seven former Monarchs on the roster. So for the Thunder who were on the team last year, they won’t forget Manchester knocking them out of the first round of the ECHL playoffs.
Thunder captain James Henry said the team needs to treat the game with a mix of knowledge and ignorance of the Fuel.
“You’re kind of in a situation where it doesn’t really matter what team you’re playing against in the league, chances are you’ve played against certain players that they have,” Henry said.
Henry and Thunder coach Alex Loh said the message is to focus on what the Thunder do well.
“We’ve shown so far this year when we’re playing our game, it doesn’t really matter what the other guys are doing, but we’ve been a little too inconsistent at this point,” Loh said.
“Kind of dictate the way we want to play the game rather than see how they play and then react from there,” Henry said.
Wednesday is also the first of three home games this week, with Brampton visiting Adirondack on Friday and Saturday. The Thunder are 3-3-0-1 at home, but have lost their last two in Glens Falls.
“We definitely need to take advantage of these home games,” Henry said. “You can’t really put your finger on it, but we just haven’t been able to play a full 60 minutes of our style of hockey. We’ve had too many lulls in our game — giving up a goal early or kind of chasing the puck around for 10 minutes and then they have the momentum and they’re dictating the pace of the game and things like that.”
And the Fuel will be anxious for a win, as they’re on a six-game losing streak. Loh, however, said that statistic is deceiving because each of the six losses was by one goal.
“I think it’s a pretend six-game losing streak because they could easily be on a six-game win streak or 4-2 (wins) with a couple of bounces,” Loh said.
The Thunder are 8-7-0-2 and holding onto fourth place in the North Division, but Maine is right behind them and, in a rare thing for the North Division, leader Reading is starting to put some distance between itself and all challengers. Loh has noticed that the games Adirondack struggled in were ones where they didn’t have team skates and/or meetings beforehand.
“So that’s something we’ll look at moving forward,” Loh said, “but obviously we have to take care of our guys, because rest is going to be big in the next month or so. It’s going to be a balance of preparation and rest.”
NOTES: The Thunder traded forward Craig Martin to the Jacksonville Icemen for forward James Phelan on Tuesday. Phelan, 22, played in 45 games last season for the Texas Stars in the AHL. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder had three goals and three assists for the Stars. He had one goal and one assist in 12 games with the Icemen.
