GLENS FALLS — Nearly three years since he scored his first professional goal with the Adirondack Thunder, Nick Hutchison made his return to Cool Insuring Arena count.

The big forward’s tying goal sparked a third-period scoring flurry Friday night, lifting the Thunder to a 4-2 ECHL victory over the Atlanta Gladiators.

“It’s awesome, obviously this place is where I started my career and it’s nice to come back here,” said Hutchison, who joined the team from Utica earlier Friday. “The group’s been really good to me already, I know a bunch of the guys. I’m happy to be here and contribute as much as I can and help the guys win some games.”

“He didn’t even play well — he’s only played 10 minutes a game, and it’s really hard,” Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said with a chuckle. “He got a goal and an assist, and it’s not even close to how good of a player he is, and he’s a great person, so it’s nice to have him for however long that is.”

Hutchison’s goal was the first of a three-goal third period for Adirondack, which improved to 18-22-6 as they moved six points ahead of Trois-Rivieres in fifth place in the North Division. The Thunder play Saturday and Sunday at Trois-Rivieres in a pair of 3 p.m. games.

Xavier Parent scored the go-ahead goal with 7:40 left in regulation, and Patrick Grasso and Travis Broughman also tallied for Adirondack, which bounced back from an early 2-0 deficit.

“It was a weird game — I don’t know if we were feeling each other out because we’ve never played against each other,” MacArthur said. “It just seemed like it was a different game where you could sense our guys were on the edge of getting frustrated, but we kept telling them, ‘Just play simple and it will end up the right way for us.’”

Hutchison scored his first goal as a pro out of Canisius with the Thunder on March 10, 2020 — just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports for the rest of the year. He played with the Indy Fuel the following season, then signed to return to Glens Falls, only to be traded just before the 2021-22 season for defenseman Ivan Chukarov. Earlier this week, his rights were obtained from the Wheeling Nailers for defenseman Ryan Da Silva.

“I know just for myself, it was a little bit of a long day, traveling to get down here,” said Hutchison, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward. “After the first period, I really started to get my legs going, started to feel pretty good.”

Hutchison, who assisted on Grasso’s first-period goal, was in the right place for the tying goal, cleaning up a loose puck in the crease 1:42 into the third.

“I think it was on the line, I just kind of whacked at it and tried to make sure it went in — just happy to get two points for the guys today,” Hutchison said.

Parent fired a rocket from the right faceoff circle for the go-ahead marker seconds after a Thunder power play ended to put Adirondack ahead 3-2.

Broughman finished off the scoring, tipping in Chukarov’s blast from the blue line with 4:22 to play. It was Chukarov’s first point in 15 games since Jan. 7.

“We just got inside a little bit and got to the net,” MacArthur said of the team’s strong finish. “The first goal was misplayed a little bit by (the goalie) — a simple touch for Hutch, but he’s getting to a dirty area. Broughman’s goal was a redirection, but he made a great play to enter the zone. We just got inside the guts a little bit more.”

Rookie goalie Isaac Poulter recovered from two early unlucky-bounce goals to finish the game with 34 saves and his second win in three nights.

“It was tough to start the game, a little mishandle on the net — my stick kind of got caught, but after those two goals, I had to tie it in a bit, make sure I was pretty solid because I owed the boys for those,” Poulter said. “The team played great, lots of blocked shots at the end of the game, lots of great plays by us, by the D, by the forwards getting pucks out.”

Thunder 4, Gladiators 2 Atlanta;2;0;0 — 2 Adirondack;1;0;3 — 4 First period — 1, Atlanta, Sylvester 21 (Neiley, Pelech), 4:59. 2, Atlanta, Neiley 22, 8:20. 3, Adirondack, Grasso 23 (Weller, Hutchison), 15:27 (pp). Second period — None. Third period — 4, Adirondack, Hutchison 1 (Parent, Gourley), 1:42. 5, Adirondack, Parent 16 (Jozefek, Stief), 12:19. 6, Adirondack, Broughman 8 (Chukarov), 15:38. Shots — Atlanta 9-14-13—36; Adirondack 15-13-9—37. Power plays — Atlanta 0-2; Adirondack 1-3, Goalies — Murdaca (Atl) 37 shots-33 saves; Poulter (Adir) 36-34. Refs — Brace, Schreider. A — 4,321.