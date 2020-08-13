Hutchison re-signs with Thunder

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder re-signed forward Nick Hutchison for his rookie year in the upcoming 2020-21 ECHL season.

Hutchison, 25, played in one game for Adirondack last season, the final game of the year. The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder contributed a goal and an assist for his first professional points.

The Hicksville native joined the Thundr following his senior season at Canisius College, where he compiled 60 goals and 53 assists in 163 games. He was named to the 2019-20 AHA Second All-Conference Team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0