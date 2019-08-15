GLENS FALLS — In an offseason full of signings, the Adirondack Thunder perhaps made their most important one Thursday.
The Thunder re-signed forward James Henry for the 2019-20 season. He remains the only player to have played every year of the organization's existence.
As captain last season, Henry had 15 goals and 54 assists for 69 points. Henry, 28, has recorded 198 points (61 goals,137 assists) with Adirondack, making him the team's all-time leading scorer. Henry also leads the team in games played, with 233.
Somewhat remarkably for a 5-foot-9, 180-pounder, Henry has played every regular-season game over the past two years.
Henry also earned the ECHL Community Service Award last season. As a year-round resident of Glens Falls, he is an integral part of the Thunder's community outreach throughout the year. Each year he and his wife Ashley select a community initiative to engage in. Last season they chose Mission 22, which aids in the prevention of veteran suicide. Through their ideas, including a Mission 22-themed warmup jersey auction, the Thunder donated more than $7,500 to Mission 22.
Henry has spent his entire professional career in the ECHL with the Thunder organization. His first two seasons came when the team was located in Stockton, California.
