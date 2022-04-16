Henry, Loiselle, Kane honored with Hall of Fame induction

GLENS FALLS — James Henry was a little worried when he couldn’t find “Glen Falls” on a map.

That was back in 2015, when his ECHL club, the Thunder, was moving from Stockton, California, to upstate New York.

After five seasons playing for the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls — and putting down roots in the area — he said he wouldn’t make that spelling error again, drawing a laugh from the crowd gathered in Cool Insuring Arena’s Heritage Hall on Friday evening.

Henry, former Adirondack Red Wing Claude Loiselle and longtime former beat writer Mike Kane were inducted into the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame. All three have ties to the Glens Falls area — Kane grew up in Queensbury, and Henry and Loiselle have both lived locally for several years.

“I can’t thank everybody enough, the great organization and the great fans,” Henry said. “I’m definitely honored. When I was told about the Hall of Fame, I was kind of surprised and shocked. I definitely have a lot of great memories here in Glens Falls.”

Henry, a left wing, set Adirondack Thunder career records for most games (303), points (230) and assists (161). He and his wife, Ashley, live in the area and have a new baby girl, Tillie.

Henry is now an assistant coach for the Reading Royals — the visiting team on Friday night — and his players came out on the ice in a show of support when the new inductees were presented during the first intermission.

“Post-playing career it was always my thought process to get into scouting and coaching,” Henry said. “I feel like I’ve always had the mindset of a coach as a player, how the game should be played. It’s been a good transition — there’s a lot more administrative things that I didn’t think of as a player, but I can definitely appreciate all the hard work that past coaches have put in.”

Loiselle has been able to see hockey from every perspective — from his days as a player, to management at both the team and NHL level, to helping to run Cool Insuring Arena itself as chairman of the arena’s Facilities Committee.

Thunder battle, fall in overtime The Thunder suffered an overtime loss at the hands of Reading on Friday night.

“Working at the league offices in New York for seven years was a really great experience for me before going into working with Tampa Bay, Toronto and the Islanders as an assistant GM,” said Loiselle, who was named governor of the Adirondack Thunder in January. “I saw the whole facet, from supervising officials at games, to administrative discipline, to doing contracts, trades. It was really interesting and a lot of fun.”

Loiselle was a rough and rugged center for the Adirondack Red Wings for parts of four seasons, starting in 1983 and culminating in an AHL Calder Cup championship in 1986 under coach Bill Dineen, before moving on to play more than 600 games in the NHL for five teams.

“I just remember the character of the guys — Bill Dineen, Greg Joly, Glenn Merkosky, Basil McRae, Bob Probert, Joey Kocur, all those guys. We were a powerhouse,” Loiselle recalled. “Not only could we score, we had some tough guys on our team, as well. The game was totally different back then — it’s more of a skill game now. Back then we had some heavy hitters.”

After getting his law degree, Loiselle worked in the NHL offices as Director of Hockey Operations, which included meting out discipline at the league level.

“Now I was on the other side — now you have to start policing these acts, and I always thought that the more you police them, the more you’re going to have to,” he said. “So it transitioned out of guys fighting their battles on the ice to now it’s the league, it’s discipline, you’re out two or three or five games.”

After he worked in management for Tampa Bay, Toronto, Arizona and the New York Islanders, Loiselle and his wife, JoAnn Sipowicz, a Queensbury native, returned to the Glens Falls area permanently in 2010.

“What a great community, what a great area,” Loiselle said. “I met my wife and got married here, won the Calder Cup in ‘86, and we’ve had a connection with this area ever since. … The people around here, the community leadership here is so phenomenal, that’s what attracted me to the area and I wanted to give back.”

Kane was honored for his long career with the Schenectady Gazette, covering the Adirondack Red Wings from their inception until they left Glens Falls in 1999.

