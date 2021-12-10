Henry, Kane, Loiselle join Adirondack Hockey Hall

GLENS FALLS — James Henry, Claude Loiselle and Mike Kane are the three newest members of the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame.

The class of 2022 covers nearly the entire timeline of Glens Falls' hockey history, from its beginning to the present occupant of Cool Insuring Arena. It includes a former Adirondack Thunder star (Henry), a former Adirondack Red Wing forward (Loiselle) and a journalist and author (Kane).

The new members will be inducted during the Adirondack Thunder's home game against the Reading Royals on April 15. The selections were determined by the Hall selection committee and a vote of fans.

Henry is the player most familiar to present-day Adirondack Thunder fans. He remains the franchise leader in games played (303), points (230) and assists (161) in six seasons with the franchise.

Henry, now an assistant coach with the Reading Royals, spent two seasons as captain with Adirondack. He played in the ECHL All-Star game in 2017.

Loiselle wore the Adirondack Red Wings uniform for parts of four seasons, from 1982 to 1986. That included the Calder Cup-winning team of 1985-86.

Loiselle recorded 51 goals and 114 points in 103 regular-season games with Adirondack. The centerman went on to enjoy a 13-year career in the NHL with Detroit, Toronto, New Jersey, Quebec and the New York Islanders.

He is a member of the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition, which runs the local arena, and the Adirondack Hockey Coalition.

Kane literally wrote the book on hockey in Glens Falls. He began covering the Red Wings with the team's inception in 1979 and wrote the book "Minor in Name Only: The History of the Adirondack Red Wings" in 1994.

Kane, a Queensbury High School graduate, began his career at The Post-Star before moving to the Schenectady Gazette. He is a three-time winner of the AHL's James Ellery Award for outstanding media coverage of the league. He saw the Red Wings play from their first game in Glens Falls through their final season in 1998-99.

