Harper's goal gives Thunder 3-2 win over Newfoundland

GLENS FALLS — Shane Harper's late third-period goal lifted the Adirondack Thunder to a 3-2 comeback win over Newfoundland on Wednesday, handing the Growlers just their second loss in regulation this season.

The Thunder gave up the first two goals before Noah Corson and Shawn Weller scored to produce a 2-2 tie. The Thunder had just killed off a power play in the final two minutes of regulation when Sebastian Vidmar dug a puck out of the corner and sent it to Harper.

Harper passed into the opposite corner, where Corson sent the puck to Ryan Da Silva at the top of the right faceoff circle. Da Silva's shot rebounded to Harper on the left side, and Thunder's captain put it home for the eventual game-winning goal.

Goalie Jake Theut made 32 saves in a winning effort for Adirondack, including 13 in the third period.

Newfoundland came into the game with a 12-1-1-0 record in 14 games. The Growlers' 25 points were leading the ECHL until Worcester pulled ahead of Newfoundland and into first place in the North Division with a win on Wednesday night.

For the Thunder, it was only their third win in 12 games.

Newfoundland took a 1-0 lead into the first period on Zach Solow's goal — Adirondack has been outscored 19-9 in the first period this season — and Orrin Centazzo's goal made it 2-0 for the visitors 14:08 into the second period. Corson scored Adirondack's first goal late in the period, slipping a puck in off the Newfoundland goalie from behind the goal line.

The Thunder have played well in the third period this season, outscoring opponents 17-9, and Weller tied the game at the 6:05 mark. He tipped in a shot by Matt Stief on the power play.

The Thunder host Newfoundland again on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena and welcome Reading on Saturday night to complete the week.

Thunder 3, Growlers 2 Newfoundland 1 1 0 — 2 Adirondack 0 1 2 — 3 First period — 1, Newfoundland, Solow 5 (O'Brien, Centazzo), 6:29. Second period — 2, Newfoundland, Centazzo 8 (O'Brien, Kruse), 14:08. 3, Adirondack, Corson 5 (Fehd, Chukarov), 17:23. Third period — 4, Adirondack, Weller 4 (Stief, Harper), 6:05 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Harper 4 (Da Silva, Corson), 18:24. Shots — Newfoundland 11-10-13—34; Adirondack 9-11-6—26. Power plays — Newfoundland 0-3; Adirondack 1-4. Goalies — Cavallin (New) 26 shots, 23 saves; Theut (Adir) 34-32. Ref — Jobin-Manseau. A — 2,994.