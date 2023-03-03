JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shane Harper had a five-point game as the Adirondack Thunder beat Jacksonville 5-2 on Friday, winning for the second time in the middle game of a three-game Florida swing.

Harper finished with a goal and four assists and Patrick Grasso had a goal and three assists. Jake Theut, a winner via shutout on Thursday in Orlando, made 25 saves on Friday to get the win.

The Thunder gained no ground on fourth-place Worcester in the ECHL’s North Division. The Railers beat Newfoundland 3-1. Adirondack remains nine points out of a playoff spot.

The Thunder came into the week with a 5-14-3 road record, but have now won back-to-back games away from home.

Harper opened the scoring 16:26 into the first period and Grasso scored less than two minutes later, though Christopher Brown got one back for Jacksonville with six seconds left in the period.

Adirondack’s Grant Jozefek and Brown traded goals in the second period. Grasso and Harper set up Ivan Chukarov’s first goal of the year late in the third period and Sebastian Vidmar later added an empty-netter.

The Thunder finish out their three-game road swing with another game at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Thunder 5, Icemen 2 Adirondack;2;1;2 — 5 Jacksonville;1;1;0 — 2 First period — 1, Adirondack, Harper 15 (Vidmar, Grasso), 16:26. 2, Adirondack, Grasso 25 (Vidmar, Harper), 18:33. 3. Jacksonville, Brown 19 (Lynch, Fortunato), 19:54. Second period — 4, Adirondack, Jozefek 15 (Harper), 3:59. 5, Jacksonville, Brown 20 (Lynch, Leonard), 15:46. Third period — 6, Adirondack, Chukarov 1 (Harper, Grasso), 14:06. 7, Adirondack, Vidmar 8 (Harper, Grasso), 17:59 (en). Shots on goal — Adirondack 9-7-6—22; Jacksonville 6-9-12—27. Power plays — Adirondack 0-1; Jacksonville 0-2. Goalies — Theut (Adir) 27 shots-25 saves; Lindbom (Jack) 21-17. Ref — Wohlford. A — 7,086.