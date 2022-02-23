Harper scores hat trick as Adirondack Thunder pull away for win

GLENS FALLS — Shane Harper recorded a hat trick and Adirondack’s No. 1 line recorded nine points Wednesday night as the Thunder earned a 7-4 ECHL victory over Newfoundland.

Patrick Grasso and Tyler Irvine each scored twice and added an assist, and linemate Nick Rivera had three assists to pace Adirondack’s high-production line.

The win was the Thunder’s second in as many nights after a six-game losing streak. It also gives last-place Adirondack (18-24-2) some momentum heading into a pair of 7 p.m. divisional games against Maine on Friday and Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.

“Any time you can take some points from the top team in the division, it’s something you look to build off of,” said Grasso, who scored his first goal just 15 seconds into the game.

“If you want to start climbing up the ladder of the standings, it’s got to start right away and you can’t rely on others for success,” Rivera said. “These early games this week set the tone and show what we’re capable of.”

Playing a Newfoundland team (24-14-3) that was playing its fifth game in six nights, the Thunder tied the score at 4-4 on a Harper goal. Harper scored from the slot on a feed from Shawn Weller with 1:02 left in the second period.

“He’s very streaky, he’s been a little cold lately, but tonight it all came together for him,” head coach Alex Loh said of Harper. “He’s going to generate offense every time he’s on the ice. He’s an elite player at this level.”

Adirondack dominated the third period, outshooting the Growlers 14-4. Grasso gave the Thunder the lead on a power play 4:45 into the period.

“(Jordan) Kaplan made a great play — he walked down the wall, looked to shoot, kind of froze everybody and just fed it over to me,” Grasso said. “I had a lot of net to shoot at because of the play he made.”

Five minutes later, Irvine intercepted a pass and scored one-on-one against former Thunder goalie Evan Cormier, and Harper got his third goal in the final minutes on an empty net.

Mareks Mitens, who was sent down from Utica on Tuesday, made 31 saves for Adirondack.

“It’s two straight wins, but I feel like it’s been a pretty good streak of playing well and it’s nice to finally get results,” Loh said. “It’s starting to come together.”

“We were on a bit of a slide there, but there were multiple games in that stand where I thought we deserved to win, so it’s nice that we continue to play that way,” Harper said. “We don’t have a choice, we have to play that way every single game from here on out.”

Thunder 7, Growlers 4 Newfoundland;1;3;0 — 4 Adirondack;2;2;3 — 7 First period — 1, Adirondack, Grasso 18 (Rivera, Irvine), :15. 2, Adirondack, Irvine 15 (Rivera, Grasso), 14:15. 3, Newfoundland, Hoefenmayer 9 (Pietroniro, Contazzo), 18:37. Second period — 4, Newfoundland, Skirving 7 (Chyzowski, Green), 5:55 (pp). 5, Newfoundland, Power 11 (O'Brien, Finkelstein), 12:37. 6, Adirondack, Harper 12 (Vidmar, MacArthur), 14:11. 7, Newfoundland, Centazzo 18 (O'Brien, Finkelstein), 15:04 (pp). 8, Adirondack, Harper 13 (Weller, Ryczek), 1:02. Third period — 9, Adirondack, Grasso 19 (Kaplan, Rivera), 4:45 (pp). 10, Adirondack, Irvine 16, 9:22. 11, Adirondack, Harper 14 (Masonius), 15:32 (en). Goalies-saves — Newfoundland, Cormier (40 shots-34 saves). Adirondack, Mitens (35-31). Power plays — Newfoundland 2-3, Adirondack 1-5. Referee — Terreri. A — 2,493.

