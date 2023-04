GLENS FALLS — Shane Harper was named ECHL Player of the Month on Wednesday after helping the Adirondack Thunder go 9-3-3 in March.

Harper recorded eight goals and 18 assists, notching at least one point in 12 of 15 games in March. He had seven games with multiple points, including a five-point game on March 3 at Jacksonville.

The Thunder captain is tied for 13th in the ECHL with 69 points. He has 193 points in 170 career ECHL games.