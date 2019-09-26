GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have signed goaltender Ben Halford for the 2019-20 season.
Halford spent last season with the Kansas City Mavericks and appeared in 13 games, posting a 3.24 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage. The 26-year-old also saw a call-up to the American Hockey League with the San Antonio Rampage.
Halford played for four seasons at Princeton University from 2014-18. The Lenox, Massachusetts native appeared in 19 games during his collegiate career and helped the Tigers capture an ECAC championship in 2017-18.
