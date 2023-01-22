Growlers score three times in power play, beat Thunder

GLENS FALLS — Todd Skirving scored twice and Newfoundland struck three times on the power play to beat the Adirondack Thunder 6-4 on Sunday at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack's Ryan Smith tied the game midway through the third period on a power play, but Skirving scored less than a minute later on a Growlers power play and Keenan Suthers added an insurance goal at 14:11.

The Thunder, who had beaten Trois-Rivieres on Friday night and Newfoundland on Saturday, missed a chance to sweep the weekend and gain more ground in the fight to get into playoff contention. It was the Thunders' first loss at home in regulation since Dec. 29.

Check back later tonight for a full story on the game.

Growlers 6, Thunder 4 Newfoundland;2;2;2 — 6 Adirondack;2;1;1 — 4 First period — 1, Newfoundland, Walker 10 (Badini, Suthers), 4:19. 2, Newfoundland, Gogolev 15 (Solow, Centazzo), 8:47 (pp). 3, Adirondack, Orgel 1 (Weller), 12:08 (pp). 4, Adirondack, Harper 11 (Jozefek, Parent), 16:32. Second period — 5, Newfoundland, Skirving 17 (Solow, Gogolev), 9:11 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Van Wyhe 4 (Fleurent, Turcotte), 15:49. 7, Newfoundland, Plouffe 5 (Kruse), 19:38. Third period — 8, Adirondack, Smith 6 (Taylor, Harper), 19:36 (pp). 9, Newfoundland, Skirving 18 (Centazzo, Solow), 10:29 (pp). 10, Newfoundland, Suthers 10 (Walker), 14:11. Shots — Newfoundland 10-9-6—25; Adirondack 9-9-11—29. Power plays — Newfoundland 3-5; Adirondack 2-7. Goalies — McKay (New) 29 shots-25 saves; Poulter (Adir) 25-19. Ref — Jobin-Manseau. A — 2,439.