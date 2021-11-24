Growlers ride power play to victory over Thunder

GLENS FALLS — Newfoundland scored three power-play goals on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.
Marcus Power scored the hat trick as Newfoundland improved to 11-2-0, by far the best record in the ECHL. The Thunder fell to 5-7-1.
The Growlers came into the game with a 14 percent power play efficiency rate, but went 3 for 5 with the man advantage against the Thunder. The home team was outshot 35-26 and didn't get an official shot on goal until the game was almost 10 minutes old.
Zach O'Brien scored a first-period power-play goal for the Growlers. Power and Isaac Johnson struck with the man advantage in the second period, staking the visitors to a 4-1 lead. The Thunder went 0 for 2 on the power play.
Patrick Grasso scored a pair of goals for the Thunder and Pete MacArthur added a third goal. Alex Sakellaropoulos made 29 saves in goal for Adirondack.
Adirondack's three-game Thanksgiving week homestand continues with games Friday against Worcester and Saturday against Maine.