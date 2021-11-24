Growlers ride power play to victory over Thunder

GLENS FALLS — Newfoundland scored three power-play goals on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Marcus Power scored the hat trick as Newfoundland improved to 11-2-0, by far the best record in the ECHL. The Thunder fell to 5-7-1.

The Growlers came into the game with a 14 percent power play efficiency rate, but went 3 for 5 with the man advantage against the Thunder. The home team was outshot 35-26 and didn't get an official shot on goal until the game was almost 10 minutes old.

Zach O'Brien scored a first-period power-play goal for the Growlers. Power and Isaac Johnson struck with the man advantage in the second period, staking the visitors to a 4-1 lead. The Thunder went 0 for 2 on the power play.

Patrick Grasso scored a pair of goals for the Thunder and Pete MacArthur added a third goal. Alex Sakellaropoulos made 29 saves in goal for Adirondack.

Adirondack's three-game Thanksgiving week homestand continues with games Friday against Worcester and Saturday against Maine.

Newfoundland 6, Thunder 3 Newfoundland 1 3 2 — 6 Adirondack 0 2 1 — 3 First period — 1, Newfoundland, O'Brien 2 (Kapcheck, Centazzo), 13:08 (pp). Second period — 2, Newfoundland, Power 4 (O'Brien, Kapcheck), 6:42 (pp). 3, Adirondack, Grasso 4 (Payne, Kaplan), 7:10. 4, Newfoundland, Power (Centazzo, O'Brien), 12:29. 5, Newfoundland, Johnson 5 (Pelton-Byce, Pietroniro), 13:17 (pp). 6, Adirondack, MacArthur 3 (Ryczek, Irvine), 16:44. Third period — 7, Adirondack, Grasso 5 (Kaplan, Payne), 4:54. 8, Newfoundland, Chyzowski 5 (Lynch), 5:25. 9, Newfoundland, Power 6 (O'Brien), 18:55 (en). Shots — Newfoundland 15-14-6—35; Adirondack 8 10 8—26. Power plays — Newfoundland 3-5; Adirondack 0-2. Goalies-saves — Cormier (New) 23; Sakellaropoulos (A) 29. Ref — Hennessey. A — 3,067.

