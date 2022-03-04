Growlers rally in 2nd period, beat Thunder

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — Newfoundland scored twice in the second period and went on to beat the Adirondack Thunder 4-2 on Friday in the first game of a three-game series.
Jordan Kaplan gave the visitors a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but Tyler Boland and Tyler Boland made it a 2-1 Growlers lead after two periods. Ryan Chyzowski scored a third-period power-play goal for Newfoundland.
Sebastian Vidmar scored for Adirondack midway through the third period, but the Growlers closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final minute.
Newfoundland outshot the Thunder 28-24. Brandon Kasel was in goal again for the Thunder, finishing with 24 saves.
The Thunder dropped to 20-26-2-0 and are seven points behind fifth-place Worcester in the ECHL’s North Division. This was the second game of a six-game road trip. The Thunder started it with a 4-3 win over Trois-Rivieres on Wednesday.
Growlers 4, Thunder 2
Adirondack 1 0 1—2
Newfoundland 0 2 2—4
First period — 1. Adirondack, Kaplan 5 (Phillips), 18:37.
Second period — 2, Newfoundland, Boland 1 (Johnstone), 8:57. 3, Newfoundland, Centazzo 19 (Boland, Finkelstein), 17:50.
Third period — 4, Newfoundland, Chyzowski 12 (Boland, Green), 3:47 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Vidmar 17 (Smith), 10:31. 6, Newfoundland, Green 11 (McKenna), 19:20 (en).
Shots — Adirondack 10-7-7—24; Newfoundland 6-9-13—28.
Power play — Adirondack 0-2; Newfoundland 1-2.
Goalies-saves — Kasel (A) 24; Cormier (New) 22.
Ref — Ross. A — 2,142.