GLENS FALLS — After two intense games just to make the playoffs and an exceptional Game 1 performance on Wednesday, the Adirondack Thunder were due for a clunker.

A fired-up Newfoundland Growlers team opened a 5-1 lead on their way to a decisive 8-4 victory over the Thunder on Friday night, tying their ECHL North Division semifinal series at a game apiece.

Game 3 is set for Saturday at 5 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena — which is the final home game of the series for the Thunder. They play up to four games at Newfoundland next week in a unique playoff format.

"I'd rather lose a game like that than have a nailbiter 2-1 and then you're like 'Shoot, we played well and we didn't win,'" Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said. "We didn't play well, Newfoundland played really well. We had a little bit of pushback, but it's a series. Now we can see what we're made of against the best team in the league."

Adirondack played with less energy Friday, but the home crowd of 4,009 saw the Thunder battle back in the third period, outshooting Newfoundland 13-11 in that span.

"Saturday-Sunday last week took a lot out of us, Wednesday was a big game, so hopefully we'll have a little more energy (Saturday)," said team captain Shane Harper, who finished with two assists. "They were quicker tonight and we weren't as quick — at the end of the day that was the difference. We out-battled them on Wednesday winning those loose pucks, which turns into more shots, and today they did the opposite to us."

Four bad bounces also proved costly for the Thunder in the second period, as Newfoundland turned a 1-0 lead into a 5-1 advantage very quickly.

First, Thunder defenseman Dajon Mingo's shot off the post was ruled a no-goal after an official review. Then, Keenan Suthers scored a power-play goal on a backdoor tip-in for the Growlers.

Matt Jennings scored unassisted on a wraparound to pull Adirondack within 2-1 with 11:11 left in the second period. However, 64 seconds later, Newfoundland's Todd Skirving cleaned up a loose puck in the crease. A few minutes later, Skirving deflected a puck in midair into the Thunder net for a 4-1 lead.

Zach O'Brien, the runner-up for ECHL MVP honors, added another tip-in goal to extend the Growlers' lead, before Matt Slick tallied for Adirondack with 31 seconds left in the period.

"Those aren't lucky bounces, those are skilled plays — they're looking for shot tips," MacArthur said. "We didn't do a good enough job in front or protecting the middle of the D-zone, allowing them all that time and space — you do that, they'll smoke you every single time."

"There's not much Robbie (goalie Mike Robinson) can do. A tip is kind of a lucky thing — it either goes wide, hits the goalie or goes in the net," Harper said. "Maybe we can take a couple sticks away, but three tip-ins in one period, there's not much you can do about that."

Skirving and Suthers both scored twice for Newfoundland, and Dryden McKay made 21 saves, some on point-blank looks.

Adirondack showed some fight — literally and figuratively — in the third period. Wayne Letourneau and Shawn Weller scored goals, and some skirmishes got the crowd back into the game.

After giving up a sixth goal to start the third period, Robinson gave way to Jake Theut in goal. Theut, who had backstopped the Thunder for much of the regular season before being injured in late March, made eight saves in the final period.

"They deserved to win, they dictated the pace of the game," MacArthur said. "Sometimes it's good to get smacked in the mouth, you know how much it matters to you."

The loss sets the stage for a pivotal Game 3 Saturday, before a long trip to St. John's, Newfoundland for Game 4 on Tuesday night.

"We have a big opportunity using our home ice here to our advantage, so obviously it's a big game," Harper said. "Game 3s are always huge."

"I've been fortunate to do this as a player several times — it's a lot of fun, but you have to have a short memory," MacArthur said. "We were really good Wednesday; we were really bad today. (Saturday's) a new day."

Growlers 8, Thunder 4 Newfoundland;1;4;3 — 8 Adirondack;0;2;2 — 4 First period — 1, Newfoundland, Hellickson 1 (Gogolev), 8:41. Second period — 2, Newfoundland, Suthers 1 (Tychonick, Centazzo), 3:42 (pp). 3, Adirondack, Jennings 2, 8:49. 4, Newfoundland, Skirving 1 (Kubicek, Kruse), 9:53. 5, Newfoundland, Skirving 2 (Miller, Gogolev), 12:21. 6, Newfoundland, O'Brien 1 (Tychonick, Solow), 15:47. 7, Adirondack, Slick 1 (Jozefek, Broughman), 19:29. Third period — 8, Newfoundland, Suthers 2 (Badini, Johnson), :58. 9, Adirondack, Letourneau 1 (Harper, Vidmar), 6:18. 10, Newfoundland, Solow 1 (O'Brien, Centazzo), 9:54 (pp). 11, Adirondack, Weller 1 (Grasso, Harper), 12:19 (pp). 12, Newfoundland, Walker 1 (Kruse), 16:38 (en). Shots — Newfoundland 13-11-11—35; Adirondack 6-6-13—25. Power plays — Newfoundland 2-3; Adirondack 1-4 Goalies — McKay (New) 25 shots-21 saves; Robinson (Adir) 25-19; Theut (Adir) 9-8. Refs — Schreider, Heidemann. A — 4,009.

