GLENS FALLS — They don’t have a nickname for their line yet, but the trio of Patrick Grasso, Shane Harper and Shawn Weller ought to get something after Wednesday night’s performance.

“Two Old Guys and a Kid” might be an appropriate moniker for veterans Harper (34) and Weller (36) and relative youngster Grasso (26), but on Wednesday night, they were on fire for the Adirondack Thunder.

The three accounted for four goals and seven assists for the Thunder, including the game-winner by Grasso 2:55 into overtime as they pulled out a 5-4 ECHL victory over Maine — their first OT win of the season.

“Harps and Wellsie are so easy to play with,” said Grasso, who finished with two goals and two assists. “They’re always in the right spots, they have so much skill and patience with the puck, it makes my job so much easier.”

“I think we all complement each other pretty well,” said Weller, the South Glens Falls native, who had a goal and two assists. “I like to stick around the front of the net — those guys have real good puck skill, they see the ice very well, so I just try to create as much space for those guys as I can.”

It was Adirondack’s first win over the Mariners in seven tries this season, as the Thunder (17-22-6) came back from deficits of 3-1 and 4-2. Grasso and Weller netted goals in the second period, and then Brandon Schultz tied the score at 4-4 with 5:42 left in the second.

After a scoreless third period, Harper intercepted a pass in overtime, skated in on the goal and dished it back to Grasso, who fired the puck past Maine goalie Francois Brassard.

“I just broke up a puck on the backhand and we went down on the two-on-one,” said Harper, who had a goal and three assists. “I knew he was in the vicinity, so I just tried to lay a little soft pass and he just skated right into it. I mean, he’s our best scorer — he gets it in between the hashmarks, it’s a pretty good chance it’s going in.”

“Probably 99 percent of guys in this league would take that to the net themselves, and he had the patience and poise to find me on the back side,” said Grasso, who has a team-high 22 goals this season.

“They’ve been playing well since they got slapped together — just working, moving their feet on the right side of the puck, obviously making plays and finishing off,” Adirondack head coach Pete MacArthur said. “Hopefully they keep going because it’s fun to watch — they’re our catalysts right now.”

Despite the win, there was concern for Thunder forward Nick Rivera, who was knocked down and hit his head on the ice midway through the second period. Rivera, who had just rejoined the club from Utica of the AHL this week, lay motionless for several anxious moments before being helped to the locker room.

“You never want to see that — he’s a heart-and-soul kind of player, he puts his body on the line, he’s a warrior,” said MacArthur, whose team returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. against the Atlanta Gladiators.

“He’s the hardest worker on the team,” Harper said. “Obviously, we’re very happy to see him up and moving after.”

Thunder 5, Mariners 4 Maine;2;2;0;0 — 4 Adirondack;1;3;0;1 — 5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Harper 14 (Grasso, Weller), 3:34. 2, Maine, Bleackley 2 (Master, Askew), 4:43. 3, Maine, Fossier 10 (Doherty, Gabriele), 16:18 (pp). Second period — 4, Maine, Doherty 16 (Fossier), 1:04. 5, Adirondack, Grasso 21 (Harper, Weller), 1:58. 6, Maine, Munichiello 1 (Doherty), 4:01. 7, Adirondack, Weller 9 (Grasso, Harper), 9:00 (pp). 8, Adirondack, Schultz 7 (Fleurent, Stief), 14:18. Third period — None. Overtime — 9, Adirondack Grasso 22 (Harper), 2:55. Shots — Maine 11-15-10-2—38; Adirondack 13-13-12-3—41. Power plays — Maine 1-4; Adirondack 1-5. Goalies — Brassard (Maine) 41 shots-36 saves; Poulter (Adir) 38-34. Ref — Heidemann. A — 2,057.