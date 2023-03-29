READING, Pa. — In a season that's suddenly turned around, the Adironack Thunder had a turnaround night.

Down by two goals in the second period, the Thunder rallied to beat the Reading Royals 4-3 on Patrick Grasso's overtime goal on Wednesday at Santander Arena. It was only the second time Adirondack has won this season in 10 games decided in overtime.

The Thunder gained a point on Worcester, which had been leading its game against Trois-Rivieres but lost in OT. Adirondack is now two points behind the fourth-place Railers in the battle for the final playoff spot in the ECHL's North Division.

Vinnie Purpura, playing his third game in goal for the Thunder, picked up the win with a 38-save performance.

Reading outshot the Thunder 21-11 in the first period, tying for the third-most shots in a first period by an ECHL team this season. But Max Newton's goal for Reading at 6:31 was the only goal of the period.

Sebastian Vidmar tied it for Adirondack early in the second period before Jacob Gaucher and Alec Butcher scored two minutes apart to give the Royals a 3-1 lead. Shane Harper got one back for the Thunder in the final two minutes of the period.

Brady Fleurent scored the tying goal 3:18 into the third period. Grasso ended the game in OT when he got to a puck just over the offensive blue line and passed back to Harper, who sent the puck back over to the left side for Grasso's winning shot.

Adirondack is 7-0-2 in its last nine games and hasn't lost a game in regulation since March 10. Once a team that struggled on the road, the Thunder are now 3-0-2 in their last five games away from home.

The Thunder visit Worcester for back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.

Thunder 4, Royals 3 (OT) Adirondack;0;2;1;1 — 4 Reading;1;2;0;0 — 3 First period — 1, Reading, Newton 28 (Gerard, Felix), 6:31. Second period — 2, Adirondack, Vidmar 10 (Harper, Letourneau), 6:09. 3, Reading, Gaucher 20 (Heidt, Millman), 9:38 (pp). 4, Reading, Butcher 20 (Millman, Cook), 11:30. 5, Adirondack, Harper 21 (Grasso, Weller), 18:16 (pp). Third period — 6, Adirondack, Fleurent 7 (Broughman, Jozefek), 3:18. Overtime — 7, Adirondack, Grasso 32 (Harper), 3:07. Shots — Adirondack 11-14-9-2—36; Reading 21-9-9-2—41. Power plays — Adirondack 1-5; Reading 1-3. Goalies — Purpura (Adir) 41 shots-38; Brkin (Read) 36-32. Ref — Gruhl. A — 3,738.