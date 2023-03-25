GLENS FALLS — The first strike was a blue-collar goal, a crash-the-net effort finished off by Grant Jozefek that gave the Adirondack Thunder the lead.

The second strike was a goal-scorer's goal by Patrick Grasso, the second of his three goals.

That 1-2 punch quickly got the Thunder past a momentary letdown in a 4-1 victory over the Worcester Railers on Friday at Cool Insuring Arena. It was one more step forward for a franchise that once hovered near the bottom of the ECHL.

The Thunder have gone seven games without losing in regulation (5-0-2) and climbed to within five points of fourth-place Worcester and the final playoff spot in the North Division. The Thunder play the Railers six more times before the regular season ends, including Saturday night's home game on the second half of their "Stick it to Cancer" weekend.

The Thunder, who outshot Worcester 45-25, played with a 1-0 lead for more than 30 minutes after Grasso scored in the first period. But Brent Beaudoin scored 4:12 into the third period and it was suddenly anybody's game.

The go-ahead goal came just 38 seconds later, right off a faceoff, as all three Adirondack forwards crashed the net. Jozefek swept the puck in past goalie Henrik Tikkanen's right side.

A little over three minutes later, Grasso scored his second goal on a rush down the left side. He went to his backhand and seemed ready to go around the net, but quickly shifted back to the forehand and sent a bullet in on the short side.

Two goals, in two different styles, changed the game.

"Teams that are successful have a little bit of everything," coach Pete MacArthur said. "You have guys that work hard and produce that way, whether it’s on the scoresheet or not, then you have very unique players like Patrick Grasso … he’s just a pure sniper. If you want to do anything at the professional level in sports, you've got to have different elements, for sure. We saw a good amount of that on display tonight."

Grasso finished off his hat trick with a late empty-net goal. He has 30 goals for the season.

"It’s just a testament to the guys around me," Grasso said. "(I) play with so many really good players. They make it so much easier on me. I just have to try to find a little bit of space. They’re all so skilled, and such good hockey players that they can find me. It’s been a real privilege."

Jake Theut stopped 24 of 25 shots in goal to get the win.

Early in the season, Worcester's tying goal might have been the beginning of a struggle to the finish line. Lately, the Thunder have been better at overcoming those moments.

"Our bench energy and composure for the last 25, 26 games has been impressive," MacArthur said. "Nothing seems to rattle these guys, whether we see a call that we think didn’t go our way, or we give up a goal like that, and have to work a little bit harder. We just didn’t react negatively at all. We went out and scored quickly on a hard-working faceoff."

"I thought we had a really good answer," Grasso said of Worcester's game-tying goal. "Jozie made an unbelievable play; that whole line off that faceoff, less than a minute after they scored. Another testament to the resiliency of this team."

There were happy sounds from the Thunder dressing room after Friday's game. But with five points to make up and three weeks to play, they'll have to continue to win at a pretty good pace to make the playoffs.

"We know we still have work to do," Grasso said. "Back on the horse tomorrow."

NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the timing of Adirondack's second and third goals.

Thunder 4, Railers 1 Worcester;0;0;1 — 1 Adirondack;1;0;3 — 4 First period — 1, Adirondack, Grasso (Harper, Vidmar), 12:01. Second period — None. Third period — 2, Worcester, Beaudoin 19 (Vesey, McGurty), 4:12. 3, Adirondack, Jozefek 17 (Fleurent, Broughman), 4:50. 4, Adirondack, Grasso 29 (Vidmar, Orgel), 8:03. 5, Adirondack, Grasso 30 (Vidmar), 17:22 (en). Shots — Worcester 10-6-9—25; Adirondack 17-12-16—45. Power plays — Worcester 0-2; Adirondack 0-1. Goalies — Tikkanen (Wor) 44 shots-41 saves; Theut (Adir) 25-24. Ref — Wohlford. A — 3,942.

