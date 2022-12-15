Grasso, hot scorer for Adirondack Thunder, earns call-up to Utica

GLENS FALLS — With a ready smile and average stature, Patrick Grasso could easily be mistaken for a team manager — not the leading goal-scorer in the ECHL.

But the second-year Adirondack Thunder forward, listed at 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, has proven to be a tough customer — he's sporting facial cuts and a shiner on his team photo — and now, he's the hottest scorer in the league.

Grasso is coming off a week in which he recorded seven points in three games — six goals and an assist, all against the Norfolk Admirals — as he earned ECHL Player of the Week honors.

That also earned Grasso a call-up to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League, for whom he played nine total games last season in a couple of call-ups.

The Thunder (5-11-4) open a three-in-three weekend at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday with a game against the North Division-leading Newfoundland Growlers (17-5-1). They then host Maine, the team they trail by seven points in the standings, on Saturday and Sunday.

Grasso now has 14 ECHL goals — tied for most in the league — and two assists playing in all 20 games for the Thunder this season.

"I think it's a testament to the guys around me, the guys I've been playing with," Grasso said earlier this week at Cool Insuring Arena.

"I played with Rivs (Nick Rivera) a lot last year, we have that chemistry, he's like a brother to me," Grasso added. "I think we've found some chemistry with (Xavier) Parent, obviously Harps (Shane Harper), Longer (Colin Long), Vids (Sebastian Vidmar) — just great guys to play with. They make it easy to try to find some space, get your stick open and free, and go from there."

A native of Des Moines, Iowa — a state better known for baseball in cornfields and college football than as a hotbed for hockey — Grasso hails from a hockey family and fell in love with the sport at a young age. He excelled in juniors and at the University of New Hampshire before coming to Glens Falls in 2021.

Grasso hasn't let his size deter him from excelling at hockey. He's a quick, fast and silky smooth skater, with great anticipation and a nose for the puck.

"Obviously, from the outside it's a challenge I suppose, when you look at it, but I look at it as a blessing in disguise almost," Grasso said of his relatively smaller size. "I think I've had to, not work harder, but definitely find different ways to get the job done. I kind of use it to my advantage when I can — smaller, but lower center of gravity, I guess, closer to the ice. I just try to use the abilities that God blessed me with to get the job done, I suppose."

For his Thunder career, Grasso has scored 40 goals and dished out 26 assists in 88 games with the team.

"Hockey is such a numbers game — it's all percentages, so you just try to give yourself opportunities to create offense as much as possible, and then eventually you hope the law of averages evens things out," he said.

After a 4-2 win at Norfolk on Dec. 7, the Thunder dropped back-to-back losses — 6-4 and 3-2 — to the last-place Admirals last weekend, despite Grasso's scoring outburst.

"It's funny, and anyone on the team would say this, I think we played a better game on Saturday and Sunday than we did (on Dec. 7)," Grasso said. "Sometimes you may not get the bounces or it's one breakdown here or there. They're a better team than their record, obviously, they were opportunistic and they took advantage of a few of our lapses and we didn't come out on top."

Grasso remains optimistic that the Thunder will turn the corner from what has been a sometimes fitful start to the season.

"We're really close as a team, we're right there," he said. "I don't think it's a big fix that we need — it's one or two things here and there, and it seems to be maybe a consistency problem at the moment, but it's an easy fix. There's still that feeling that we can come out of this thing pretty strong."