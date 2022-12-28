Gourley named to ECHL All-Star Classic

Jarrod Gourley will represent the Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 16 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Gourley, a defenseman in his second pro season, has four goals and seven assists so far this season. He's played one game for Utica in the AHL, recording a goal and an assist.

The ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a skills competition and a game featuring the league's all-stars and the Norfolk Admirals. Also involved in the competition will be four female professional hockey players.

The Thunder, who won 3-2 at Trois-Rivieres on Tuesday, play another road game in that Quebec city on Thursday night. They are back at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday and Saturday.