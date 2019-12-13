Good start, but Thunder fall to Allen

GLENS FALLS — It was about what you would expect from the ECHL’s leading team.
Adirondack took the lead 1 minute, 49 seconds into the game, but Allen’s skill and opportunism took over in a 4-1 win over the Thunder on Friday at Cool Insuring Arena.
It was the fourth win in the last five games for the Americans, and the fourth consecutive loss for the Thunder.
The Thunder’s Alexandre Carrier scored his third goal of the season when he poked home a rebound of Colby Sissons’ shot early in the game.
Carrier was clearly Adirondack’s energy man Friday. He finished with a team-high seven shots on goal, forechecked well, broke up passes and played with urgency.
“They proved they have a good club,” Carrier said of Allen. “We kind of let them work too much in our zone. I think that’s a big mistake we made tonight, and obviously we’re going to have to do a better job (Saturday).
Allen tied it at 6:54 when Josh Brittain puck-handled right between two Thunder defensemen and wristed one past Evan Cormier, who was again very sharp in making 33 saves and keeping things from being worse.
Allen took the lead for good at 7:29 of the second When Tyler Sheehy took the puck from the slot backward to the left circle, turned and fired a great low shot in the net.
The first two periods haven’t been so kind to Adirondack this season, but they trailed because of two quality goals. The third period, which had been the Thunder’s forte, wasn’t Friday. They committed two turnovers that led to Allen’s next goals.
The final one came with 53 seconds left when Adirondack, skating with an extra attacker in place of Cormier, misfired on a pass from behind the Allen net. The Americans got to the puck first, had a two-on-one and finished it with Jordan Topping’s second goal of the game into the empty net.
“We came out hot, I think we had a good first period,” Carrier said. “We were doing some really good things, but I think we got too complacent in the second and third.”
It was a familiar story for the Thunder. They ran into an opportunistic team with a hot goaltender — Zach Sawchenko made 31 saves — but also got the benefit of the post a couple of times.
“I think we could do a little better job of making sure that we’re on the right side of the puck so when they do get their opportunities, they’re not grade-A opportunities,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “We can maybe push it to the outside a little bit more.”
Carrier said on the plus side, the Thunder generated a good amount of offense against the league leader.
“It’s just being more opportunistic on those chances,” Carrier said. “It’s our job at home to bring that effort for a full 60 and not just the first 20.”
