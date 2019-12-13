Good start, but Thunder fall to Allen

The first two periods haven’t been so kind to Adirondack this season, but they trailed because of two quality goals. The third period, which had been the Thunder’s forte, wasn’t Friday. They committed two turnovers that led to Allen’s next goals.

The final one came with 53 seconds left when Adirondack, skating with an extra attacker in place of Cormier, misfired on a pass from behind the Allen net. The Americans got to the puck first, had a two-on-one and finished it with Jordan Topping’s second goal of the game into the empty net.

“We came out hot, I think we had a good first period,” Carrier said. “We were doing some really good things, but I think we got too complacent in the second and third.”

It was a familiar story for the Thunder. They ran into an opportunistic team with a hot goaltender — Zach Sawchenko made 31 saves — but also got the benefit of the post a couple of times.

“I think we could do a little better job of making sure that we’re on the right side of the puck so when they do get their opportunities, they’re not grade-A opportunities,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “We can maybe push it to the outside a little bit more.”

Carrier said on the plus side, the Thunder generated a good amount of offense against the league leader.